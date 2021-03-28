Collision of trains in Egypt kills 32

AFP, TAHTA, Egypt





A collision on Friday between two trains killed at least 32 people and left more than 160 injured in southern Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash, which came as his government wrestles with another major transport challenge: the giant Evergreen Marine Corp-leased MV Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

Medical reinforcements were routed from Cairo and more than 100 ambulances were mobilized to transport injured people to hospitals from the scene of the train crash in the Tahta district of Sohag Province, 460km south of the capital, Cairo.

People stand on a mangled railcar at the scene of a crash in Sohag, Egypt, on Friday. Photo: AP

The Egyptian Ministry of Health gave an updated casualty toll of at least 32 dead and 165 people hospitalized with injuries, 70 percent of them fractures.

Dozens of technicians were working through Friday evening to remove five dislocated and damaged railroad cars, a correspondent on the scene said.

“We were at the mosque then a child came and told us [about the incident]. We heard the collision, so we rushed and found the carnage,” said one witness, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The first ambulances arrived around half an hour after the explosion ... there were children who removed [debris] using wooden ladders,” said the source, who spent the day helping rescue workers.

Surveillance camera footage of the incident showed a railcar being violently thrown into the air in a cloud of dust when a speeding train rammed into another as it rolled slowly down the tracks.

Twisted metal jutted from the wreckage as dozens of people gathered around the overturned cars.

Harrowing images from inside one of the cars posted on Facebook showed people screaming for help as they tried to free themselves from the wreckage.

“People are dying. Where are the authorities? Help us,” one young man shouted repeatedly.

A video showed another man covered in dust trapped by twisted metal under what could have been the aisle of the car.

“Our train suddenly stopped and a quarter of an hour later, the second arrived and struck us. I saw it coming, screamed, then found myself on the ground in great pain,” said Kamel Nagi, a 20-year-old conscript who sustained multiple broken bones.

As authorities launched an investigation, Egyptian National Railways blamed the crash on unidentified passengers who “activated emergency brakes in several carriages” on one of the trains.

A statement said one train hit the last car of the other, causing at least two cars to overturn between the stations of Maragha and Tahta.

One of the trains was traveling between Luxor and Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, while the other was on the way between Cairo and Aswan.

Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed traveled to Sohag to check on the injured people, as al-Sisi, who ordered the payment of compensation to victims and their families, vowed “deterrent punishment” for anyone found responsible.

Meanwhile, an attempt on Friday to refloat the Ever Given failed, the ship’s Singapore-based managers, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said.

The ship remained stuck sideways in the Suez Canal for a fifth day yesterday, blocking the crucial waterway for global shipping.

The Panama-flagged ship is stuck in a single-lane stretch of the canal, with plans to pump water from interior spaces of the vessel, and two more tugs to arrive today to join others already trying to move it, Bernhard Schulte said.

An official at the Suez Canal Authority said that there were plans to make at least two attempts yesterday to free the vessel when the tide drops.

Additional reporting by AP