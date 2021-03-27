ETHIOPIA
Eritrea withdrawal agreed
Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian Tigray region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said yesterday in a statement after intense pressure from the US to address the deadly crisis in Tigray, where witnesses have described Eritrean soldiers looting, killing and raping. Abiy’s statement said that Ethiopian forces would take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.” Abiy earlier this week acknowledged the presence of soldiers from Eritrea, long an enemy of the Tigray leaders who once dominated the Ethiopian government.
SAUDI ARABIA
Jizan oil facility attacked
A fuel tank at an oil facility in Jizan caught fire after being struck by a projectile, the government said yesterday. The alleged attack came on the sixth anniversary of its entry into Yemen’s yearslong civil war. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack near the border with Yemen, although it came during what Saudi Arabian defense officials described as a barrage of eight bomb-carrying drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia has faced an increasing number of such assaults and the tempo has not slowed since it offered a ceasefire to the Houthis on Monday. The attack in Jizan, about 970km southwest of Riyadh, struck a distribution facility, the Ministry of Energy said. “The attack resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” it said, without elaborating. “The attack left no casualties.”
SCIENCE
Octopuses dream: study
A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that octopuses, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrates, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans — and they even might dream. The findings provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, the researchers said. They had observed that color changes of sleeping octopuses are associated with two distinct sleep states: “quiet sleep” and “active sleep.”
UNITED STATES
House for sale ‘not haunted’
A Massachusetts woman noticed something strange about the “for sale” sign outside a home in her neighborhood. On top of the sign with the name of the broker and their contact information was a sign with the words “Not Haunted” in big red letters. “This just went up around the corner and I have so many questions,” Margot Bloomstein wrote on Twitter, the Boston Globe reported. Bloomstein said she reached out to the real-estate agency to learn more about the sign. They knew nothing about it either. The consensus is that the sign is a prank.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now