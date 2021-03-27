World News Quick Take

Agencies





ETHIOPIA

Eritrea withdrawal agreed

Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian Tigray region, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said yesterday in a statement after intense pressure from the US to address the deadly crisis in Tigray, where witnesses have described Eritrean soldiers looting, killing and raping. Abiy’s statement said that Ethiopian forces would take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.” Abiy earlier this week acknowledged the presence of soldiers from Eritrea, long an enemy of the Tigray leaders who once dominated the Ethiopian government.

SAUDI ARABIA

Jizan oil facility attacked

A fuel tank at an oil facility in Jizan caught fire after being struck by a projectile, the government said yesterday. The alleged attack came on the sixth anniversary of its entry into Yemen’s yearslong civil war. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack near the border with Yemen, although it came during what Saudi Arabian defense officials described as a barrage of eight bomb-carrying drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia has faced an increasing number of such assaults and the tempo has not slowed since it offered a ceasefire to the Houthis on Monday. The attack in Jizan, about 970km southwest of Riyadh, struck a distribution facility, the Ministry of Energy said. “The attack resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” it said, without elaborating. “The attack left no casualties.”

SCIENCE

Octopuses dream: study

A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that octopuses, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrates, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans — and they even might dream. The findings provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, the researchers said. They had observed that color changes of sleeping octopuses are associated with two distinct sleep states: “quiet sleep” and “active sleep.”

UNITED STATES

House for sale ‘not haunted’

A Massachusetts woman noticed something strange about the “for sale” sign outside a home in her neighborhood. On top of the sign with the name of the broker and their contact information was a sign with the words “Not Haunted” in big red letters. “This just went up around the corner and I have so many questions,” Margot Bloomstein wrote on Twitter, the Boston Globe reported. Bloomstein said she reached out to the real-estate agency to learn more about the sign. They knew nothing about it either. The consensus is that the sign is a prank.