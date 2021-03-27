The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday rejected an effort by a Scandinavian youth group and families around the world to force the EU to set more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that they were not “individually” affected by Europe’s climate policy.
Those behind the initiative — including a Portuguese farmer, an Arctic Aboriginal activist and German islanders — expressed disappointment at the ruling, but were also determined to keep fighting for faster action against climate change.
Families from Kenya, Fiji, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Romania, along with the Swedish Sami Youth organization, launched the legal action in 2018. They hoped to draw attention to the effect that climate policy had on individuals and those fighting for starving arctic reindeer and other environmental issues.
Photo: AP
The European General Court acknowledged that the plaintiffs are generally affected by climate change, but rejected the case in 2019 on procedural grounds. The families and youth group appealed to the ECJ, the bloc’s top court.
The ECJ on Thursday upheld the lower court’s decision, saying that the plaintiffs “are not individually concerned” by the EU’s climate legislation so the case would not be heard.
“The Sami people live in the middle of the climate crisis every day. We see how the climate crisis affects the reindeer, nature and our culture,” Sanna Vannar of the Sami youth organization told reporters. “It makes me so angry and frustrated that the EU does not take this problem seriously and address it like an emergency.”
Photo: Reuters
Alfredo Sendim, the Portuguese farmer, said that he struggled with season after season of drought. “The court’s decision is disappointing, but we will not give up. We will continue seeking protection of our rights and demand climate protection,” he said.
Environmental advocates held a small protest in Brussels after the ruling.
After the legal effort was launched, the European Commission proposed a “European Green Deal” with more ambitious goals toward fighting climate change.
EU leaders last year reached a deal to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, more than the previous goal of 40 percent.
Experts say that ending the use of fossil fuels is one of the most important measures needed to limit global warming, which is believed to be causing stronger storms, fiercer droughts and other weather problems that are damaging lives and livelihoods around the world.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now