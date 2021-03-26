AUSTRALIA
Drivers first flood fatalities
Two men trapped in vehicles have become the first fatalities of flooding on the east coast. A car got trapped in floodwater northwest of Sydney at dawn on Wednesday and emergency services later recovered it with a body inside, officials said. The body, believed to be that of a 25-year-old Pakistani national, has yet to be formally identified. An emergency crew later retrieved the body of David Hornman, 38, from an upturned pickup truck in a flooded creek near Gold Coast city in Queensland state, police said. Most rivers had peaked by yesterday, but 20,000 people were still evacuated from their homes, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
GREECE
Nation’s ‘rebirth’ celebrated
The nation yesterday marked 200 years since the start of its independence war with the Ottoman Empire. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday said that the “rebirth of Greece” was “a special moment for all Hellenism.” The nation fought for nearly a decade for its independence from an empire that extended through the Balkans and modern-day Turkey to northern Africa, coming out victorious thanks to military intervention by Britain, France and Russia. Parades of tanks, artillery and overflying jets marked the occasion in the capital Athens, alongside mounted troops in traditional costumes from the 1821 conflict.
UNITED KINGDOM
Revenge porn spikes: survey
The number of residents who have been a victim of so-called “revenge porn” has almost doubled in the past two years, researchers said yesterday. About 15 percent of residents aged 18 to 45 surveyed by law firm Slater and Gordon said that intimate sexual pictures of them had been shared without their consent, up from 8 percent in 2019. The firm said it was also shocked that nearly one in 10 people admitted that they had shared or threatened to share an explicit image — more than twice the number in 2019.
UNITED KINGDOM
Benin bronze to go home
The University of Aberdeen yesterday said that it would return a Benin bronze to Nigeria “within weeks,” one of the first public institutions to do so. University Museums and Special Collections head Neil Curtis said that the sculpture of an oba, or ruler, of the Kingdom of Benin, purchased in 1957, had been “blatantly looted.” Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments Director-General Abba Isa Tijani said the importance of displaying the bronze inside Nigeria was inexpressible. “It’s part of our identity, part of our heritage ... which has been taken away from us for many years,” Tijani said. British soldiers seized thousands of sculptures from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897.
MEXICO
Seized vaccines doubted
Prosecutors on Wednesday said that they remain unsure about whether the supposed COVID-19 vaccines seized last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said that the government’s medical safety commission still has not said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the distributor said that they were not real Sputnik V vaccines, but later, the Customs Service head said that they appeared to be real — now prosecutors say that they do not know. The vials containing more than 5,700 doses were found inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas during an inspection at an airport in the state of Campeche.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted