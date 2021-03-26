World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Drivers first flood fatalities

Two men trapped in vehicles have become the first fatalities of flooding on the east coast. A car got trapped in floodwater northwest of Sydney at dawn on Wednesday and emergency services later recovered it with a body inside, officials said. The body, believed to be that of a 25-year-old Pakistani national, has yet to be formally identified. An emergency crew later retrieved the body of David Hornman, 38, from an upturned pickup truck in a flooded creek near Gold Coast city in Queensland state, police said. Most rivers had peaked by yesterday, but 20,000 people were still evacuated from their homes, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

GREECE

Nation’s ‘rebirth’ celebrated

The nation yesterday marked 200 years since the start of its independence war with the Ottoman Empire. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday said that the “rebirth of Greece” was “a special moment for all Hellenism.” The nation fought for nearly a decade for its independence from an empire that extended through the Balkans and modern-day Turkey to northern Africa, coming out victorious thanks to military intervention by Britain, France and Russia. Parades of tanks, artillery and overflying jets marked the occasion in the capital Athens, alongside mounted troops in traditional costumes from the 1821 conflict.

UNITED KINGDOM

Revenge porn spikes: survey

The number of residents who have been a victim of so-called “revenge porn” has almost doubled in the past two years, researchers said yesterday. About 15 percent of residents aged 18 to 45 surveyed by law firm Slater and Gordon said that intimate sexual pictures of them had been shared without their consent, up from 8 percent in 2019. The firm said it was also shocked that nearly one in 10 people admitted that they had shared or threatened to share an explicit image — more than twice the number in 2019.

UNITED KINGDOM

Benin bronze to go home

The University of Aberdeen yesterday said that it would return a Benin bronze to Nigeria “within weeks,” one of the first public institutions to do so. University Museums and Special Collections head Neil Curtis said that the sculpture of an oba, or ruler, of the Kingdom of Benin, purchased in 1957, had been “blatantly looted.” Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments Director-General Abba Isa Tijani said the importance of displaying the bronze inside Nigeria was inexpressible. “It’s part of our identity, part of our heritage ... which has been taken away from us for many years,” Tijani said. British soldiers seized thousands of sculptures from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897.

MEXICO

Seized vaccines doubted

Prosecutors on Wednesday said that they remain unsure about whether the supposed COVID-19 vaccines seized last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said that the government’s medical safety commission still has not said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the distributor said that they were not real Sputnik V vaccines, but later, the Customs Service head said that they appeared to be real — now prosecutors say that they do not know. The vials containing more than 5,700 doses were found inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas during an inspection at an airport in the state of Campeche.