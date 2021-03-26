The EU and the UK signaled a thawing of relations over vaccine sharing, just hours after the bloc escalated its long-running public battle with tougher restrictions on exports of shots.
“Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take — in the short, medium and long term — to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens,” the UK and the EU said in a statement on Wednesday.
Officials on both sides signaled caution not to jump to conclusions and that this was not a supply deal, rather the beginning of a negotiation.
Photo: AFP
A diplomatic rapprochement over the loaded political issue of vaccine nationalism had escalated after the EU signaled it was going to play hardball.
It marked a positive end to another day of drama in Europe that at one point turned farcical with the discovery of a stockpile of 29 million shots in an Italian factory.
The EU temporarily bolstered tools to prevent vaccines from going to countries that do not send doses back.
However, it wants to be practical.
“In the end, openness and global cooperation of all countries will be key to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges,” the statement said.
“We will continue our discussions,” it said.
The EU decision on exports prompted criticism from the rest of the world and was greeted coolly even by some of the EU’s own governments.
It coincides with a darkening outlook in Europe as the infection rate climbs and governments face pressure over their failure to vaccinate citizens as quickly as the US and the UK.
However, with Britain, which could have been affected most of all by the export plan, things looked to be moving in a more positive direction.
British officials were this week in Brussels negotiating with the European Commission over how to divide up stock from an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands.
That followed a spat over why the company was sending vaccines to the UK, but was not meeting its commitments to the EU.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters in London that all countries are “fighting the same pandemic” and his government would “continue to work with our European partners.”
