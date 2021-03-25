World News Quick Take

RUSSIA

Putin secretly vaccinated

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday was vaccinated against COVID-19, out of sight of the cameras, his spokesman said. Putin is feeling fine after getting the shot, the spokesman said. He explained earlier on Tuesday that the president would get the vaccine out of the public eye because “when it comes to getting vaccinated on camera, he has never supported that, he doesn’t like that.” Kremlin critics have argued that Putin’s reluctance to get vaccinated was contributing to public hesitancy about vaccines. Only 4.3 percent of Russia’s population of 146 million have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

TURKEY

Stray dogs star in movie

Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, and Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city. The trio are the focus of a new documentary, Stray, which depicts daily life in Istanbul through the eyes of three dogs that roam its streets, searching for food and wandering along the Bosphorus. Inspired by her grief for her childhood pet, director Elizabeth Lo said that she had wanted to make a film about dogs and was fascinated to learn of a 2004 law in Turkey that protects stray animals from cruelty. “I remember when I ... went to Istanbul and saw the way the dogs were living, where it felt like they were communally cared for... I was really amazed by that,” Lo said.

UNITED STATES

UK royal joins coaching firm

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as mental health firm BetterUp’s chief impact officer. The California-based firm works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. BetterUp chief executive officer Alexi Robichaux said that the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.” In a blog post, Harry said that he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission. “Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” he wrote.

UNITED STATES

Donations fund funerals

Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings last week, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for US$20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. By Sunday, the donations were approaching US$3 million. With many people seeking a way to support the families of the dead, Park’s campaign and others have offered an outlet for tens of thousands of donors. “I’ve never had a good understanding how much money was worth, but every cent of it will be used only in pure necessity,” wrote Park, son of Hyun Jung Grant, 51, who was one of the eight people killed in the attacks on massage businesses.

BRAZIL

Sexist ad’s removal ordered

A Brazilian soccer team on Tuesday was ordered to remove “sexist and misogynist” advertising after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the words: “Score that Goal, Boliviano!” Boliviano is the name given to fans of second division club Sampaio Correa. Within hours, the consumer protection agency in Maranhao state ordered it to remove the publicity. The club had not taken the ad down 11 hours after it was posted, but posted a picture saying: “A woman’s place is wherever she wants it to be.”

VIETNAM

Scenes recreated in Lego

Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a national flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the US. Hoang is halfway to his goal of building 10 large-scale creations for an exhibition. It takes about five months to finish a 5,000-piece facade, he said, although much of that time is spent finding the right pieces. “I often spend a whole evening to look for just that one brick,” he said.

NORTH KOREA

Bold housing project started

Leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency reported. Kim attended a ceremony to mark the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 apartments, part of a five-year plan announced in January. “Nothing is more worthwhile and honorable and happier than to unhesitatingly dedicate our sweat and passion to building an ideal street,” the report quoted Kim as saying.

INDIA

Maoist rebels kill four police

At least four police officers were killed and 14 wounded on Tuesday in a roadside bombing carried out by Maoist rebels in their stronghold in the country’s east, police said. Senior Police Officer Sundarraj Pattilingam told Press Trust of India news agency that the officers were returning from an operation against Maoists when the bus they were traveling in was targeted in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh State. Two of the wounded were in critical condition, he added. In a photograph provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police, the damaged bus could be seen lying on its side after apparently tumbling into a small ravine next to the road. The area is a known stronghold of Maoist rebels, who say they are inspired by former Chinese leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東). They have been fighting the government for more than five decades.

JAPAN

US base disturbs war dead

Millions of cubic tonnes of soil due to be used to build a controversial US airbase on Okinawa contains the remains of Japanese and Americans who died in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa, citizen excavators have said. The volunteers have demanded that the Ministry of Defense end work to clear the land. The battle, which lasted almost three months, left 200,000 Japanese and Americans dead, including more than one-quarter of Okinawa’s civilian population. Most died during the invasion, while others, on the orders of Japanese soldiers, huddled in caves before detonating grenades.

BOTSWANA

Wild animal hunts resume

The government is offering rights to shoot 287 elephants, as the country tries to breathe life into a hunting industry stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hunting season is to begin on April 6, with licenses to kill leopards, zebras and buffaloes also on sale, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks said. The restart of hunting last year, after a ban imposed by former president Ian Khama in 2014 was lifted, was largely thwarted by restrictions associated with COVID-19. Khama’s successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, lifted the suspension, enraging conservationists, who said that the move would harm the US$2 billion per annum photo-safari industry.