A piece of flight pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first airplane is on Mars.
NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter holds a small swatch of fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, the space agency revealed on Tuesday.
The helicopter, named Ingenuity, hitched a ride to the Red Planet with the Perseverance rover, arriving last month.
Photo: AFP / NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS
Ingenuity is to attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet as soon as on April 8.
It would mark a “Wright brothers’ moment,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory director for planetary science Bobby Braun said.
The Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio, the Wrights’ hometown, donated the postage-size piece of muslin from the plane’s bottom-left wing.
The swatch made the 480 million kilometer journey to Mars with the blessing of the Wright brothers’ great-grandniece and great-grandnephew, said Steve Lucht, a curator at the park.
“Wilbur and Orville Wright would be pleased to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the space age by barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars,” Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright said in a statement provided by the park.
Orville Wright was on board for the world’s first powered, controlled flight on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The brothers took turns, making four flights that day.
A fragment of the Wright airplane flew to the moon with Apollo 11 in 1969.
A swatch also accompanied astronaut John Glenn into orbit aboard the Discovery space shuttle in 1998.
NASA’s 1.8kg helicopter is to attempt to rise 3m into the extremely thin Martian air on its first hop. Up to five increasingly higher and longer flights are planned over the course of a month.
The material is taped to a cable beneath the helicopter’s solar panel, which is perched on top like a graduate’s mortarboard.
For now, Ingenuity remains attached to the rover’s belly. A protective shield was dropped last weekend, exposing the spindly, long-legged chopper.
The helicopter airfield is right next to the rover’s landing site in Jezero Crater. The rover is to observe the test flights from a distant perch, before driving away to pursue its own mission: hunting for signs of ancient Martian life. Rock samples are to be set aside for eventual return to Earth.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
DUAL CRISES: In addition to rising ocean temperatures and a sharp increase in global shipping, Mauritius has also had to contend with an oil spill since July last year In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist earlier this month donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Holding a placard reading: “Youth Strike for Climate,” Shaama Sandooyea held her breath and hoped the images from her action would help spark more aggressive global action to fight climate change. The vast stretch of seagrass at the Saya de Malha Bank has become a priority for conservation partly for its role in absorbing climate-warming carbon dioxide. Elsewhere, the world is losing about 7 percent of its