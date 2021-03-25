EU nations rebuke China diplomats over sanctions

LAWMAKERS’ TAIWAN VISIT: The Chinese ambassador to France initially snubbed a summons after he had slammed an academic who supports the proposed trip

AFP, PARIS





France, Germany and other EU nations on Tuesday called in Chinese ambassadors to protest sanctions imposed by Beijing targeting their citizens, as China and Europe faced off over claims of rights abuses against Muslim minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.

France also rebuked the Chinese ambassador in Paris for “unacceptable” behavior after he wrote a series of tweets targeting French lawmakers and a researcher.

The diplomatic spat erupted after the EU, the UK and Canada on Monday blacklisted four former and current officials in Xinjiang, while Washington, which had already sanctioned two of those officials in July last year, extended them to the two others.

The tensions come as the EU seeks to formulate a strategy on China at a time when tensions between Beijing and Washington are emerging as the world’s largest geopolitical issue.

The EU and China had in December last year approved “in principle” a major investment pact that Brussels hopes would open up lucrative opportunities despite concerns on human rights.

China has angrily rejected the claims of a crackdown against Xinjiang’s Uighurs and responded with entry bans on 10 Europeans — including five members of the European Parliament — as well as two EU bodies and two think-tanks.

In Paris, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye’s (盧沙野) took aim at French lawmakers hoping to visit Taiwan, as well as Antoine Bondaz, a China specialist at the Foundation for Strategic Research think tank.

Lu on Twitter derided Bondaz as a “little thug,” a “crazed hyena” and “ideological troll” with “anti-Chinese” stances after Bondaz complained about Chinese pressure on French lawmakers hoping to visit Taiwan.

“The embassy’s methods, and the tone of its public comments, were completely unacceptable and exceeded all the limits commonly accepted by any embassy in the world,” an official at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, who asked not to be named, said after Lu appeared Tuesday.

The summons had been issued on Monday, but in a breach of standard diplomatic protocol, it took some time for Lu to comply with the demand.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday that Lu had snubbed the initial request for talks, with the embassy on Twitter citing “scheduling issues.”

“Neither France nor Europe is a doormat,” Beaune said. “When you are summoned as an ambassador, you pay a visit to the foreign ministry.”