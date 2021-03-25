Museum uncovers lost names of Auschwitz inmates

AFP, WARSAW





Ewa Bazan, an archivist at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Oswiecim, Poland, compares her work on newly accessible records to piecing together a “puzzle” that is revealing new names and stories of the Nazi death camp’s inmates.

Ninety percent of the notorious camp’s files were destroyed by its guards before they fled, but a recently completed two-year collaboration with the Arolsen Archives in Germany is bringing new information to light.

“We didn’t know what to expect when we started the project,” Bazan told reporters, barely hiding her emotion.

The patient research carried out by Bazan and her colleagues has uncovered the previously unknown identities of about 4,000 camp inmates and information about 26,000 others.

The identities of about 300,000 inmates out of the 400,000 estimated to have been held at the camp are now known.

Among the names uncovered by Bazan and her team are those of French resistance fighter and painter Leon Delarbre and Polish artist Franciszek Jazwiecki, whose chilling portraits of prisoners are on display in the camp museum.

The two painters at some point were transferred from Auschwitz to Buchenwald, and it is in the records of that camp, which have been preserved in the Arolsen Archives, that information about them was found.

Delarbre’s file includes a photograph, his address in the French city of Belfort, his date of birth, a description of his appearance including missing teeth and the date he was transferred between the camps.

Delarbre and Jazwiecki survived the camps, but the latter died of tuberculosis a year after being freed.

Krzysztof Antonczyk, head of the museum’s digital archive, said that apart from the camp’s prisoners, another 905,000 people were brought there and exterminated upon arrival, leaving no records.

“Their names sometimes appear only on transport documents that the Nazis were using,” he said.

The Arolsen Archives contain more than 30 million documents, including the archives of Nazi paramilitary units and records from the concentration camps.

Over the years, the documents, opened for academic research in 2007, have provided information to the families of former prisoners.

The files can yield unexpected information.

A single record sometimes contains details about all the members of a prisoner’s family — their names and ages, and a mention if they were also held at Auschwitz or another camp, if they died or if they were moved.

“With a single name, we can find out things on other people who we did not know were held at Auschwitz,” Bazan said.

A total of 120,000 documents relating to Auschwitz inmates have been digitized as part of the project.

Among the discoveries were many records of Hungarian Jews who were transported to Auschwitz after May 1944 and whose names do not appear in any other archive.

Two of them, brothers Jeno and Mor Hoffmann, were also moved from Auschwitz to Buchenwald.

Their files contain the names of their parents and wives, who were all also prisoners.

“Auschwitz is the world’s biggest cemetery without any tombs,” Antonczyk said, comparing the expanding digital archive to “a sort of epitaph” for the victims.

The museaum wants identify “as many prisoners as possible,” Antonczyk said.

Using databases and digital technology, researchers can now trace the routes taken by prisoners through Europe as they were shuffled around the Nazi camps.

Bazan, who has worked at the museum for 20 years, said that the project was “a heartfelt wish” to respond to the thousands of families that contact the museum every year for information about their loved ones.

“Whenever someone comes to see us in the hope of finding out something about their relatives and we cannot help them it is traumatic for us as well. The smallest detail is important to relatives,” she said, voicing regret that some names “are lost forever.”