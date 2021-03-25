Brazil court says judge in Lula case was ‘biased’

AFP, BRASILIA





The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court on Tuesday that ruled that Judge Sergio Moro was “biased” in convicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption in 2017, a new victory for the left-wing leader as he eyes a political comeback.

The 3-to-2 ruling by the court’s second chamber came two weeks after one of the court’s justices annulled Lula’s corruption convictions on procedural grounds, clearing the way for him to mount a potential run against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro next year.

Lula, 75, led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, and remains one of its most popular public figures — although his image was badly tarnished when he was sentenced to 26 years on bribery charges.

A supporter of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in a protest in Brasilia on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Opinion polls suggest that the former steelworker and union leader would be the best-placed candidate to challenge Bolsonaro’s re-election.

“Today’s decision is another political victory for former president Lula, whose eligibility [to run in Brazil’s presidential elections next year] has been confirmed more strongly with each successive ruling by the Supreme Court,” consulting firm Prospectiva said in a note.

The ruling can be appealed to the full 11-member court, but legal analysts told reporters that it was unlikely to be reversed.

The decision was the latest twist in a saga that has been packed with courtroom drama.

The chamber was headed for a 3-to-2 ruling against Lula, until Justice Carmen Lucia changed her vote at the last minute, reversing the outcome.

The cases against Lula grew out of a sweeping anti-corruption investigation that felled numerous top government officials and business executives accused of conspiring to embezzle billions of US dollars from state oil company Petrobras.

Prosecutors struggled to pin evidence of direct involvement on Lula, but secured two convictions for taking bribes.

The first — the only one delivered by Moro and the subject of Tuesday’s ruling — was for allegedly accepting a triplex beach apartment from a Petrobras contractor.

Lula was jailed in April 2018 and spent more than 18 months in prison before being released pending appeal.

The former president denies wrongdoing in all the cases against him.

Lula claims that he was the victim of a conspiracy to sideline him from Brazil’s 2018 presidential election, in which he was the front-runner.