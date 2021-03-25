The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court on Tuesday that ruled that Judge Sergio Moro was “biased” in convicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption in 2017, a new victory for the left-wing leader as he eyes a political comeback.
The 3-to-2 ruling by the court’s second chamber came two weeks after one of the court’s justices annulled Lula’s corruption convictions on procedural grounds, clearing the way for him to mount a potential run against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro next year.
Lula, 75, led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, and remains one of its most popular public figures — although his image was badly tarnished when he was sentenced to 26 years on bribery charges.
Photo: Reuters
Opinion polls suggest that the former steelworker and union leader would be the best-placed candidate to challenge Bolsonaro’s re-election.
“Today’s decision is another political victory for former president Lula, whose eligibility [to run in Brazil’s presidential elections next year] has been confirmed more strongly with each successive ruling by the Supreme Court,” consulting firm Prospectiva said in a note.
The ruling can be appealed to the full 11-member court, but legal analysts told reporters that it was unlikely to be reversed.
The decision was the latest twist in a saga that has been packed with courtroom drama.
The chamber was headed for a 3-to-2 ruling against Lula, until Justice Carmen Lucia changed her vote at the last minute, reversing the outcome.
The cases against Lula grew out of a sweeping anti-corruption investigation that felled numerous top government officials and business executives accused of conspiring to embezzle billions of US dollars from state oil company Petrobras.
Prosecutors struggled to pin evidence of direct involvement on Lula, but secured two convictions for taking bribes.
The first — the only one delivered by Moro and the subject of Tuesday’s ruling — was for allegedly accepting a triplex beach apartment from a Petrobras contractor.
Lula was jailed in April 2018 and spent more than 18 months in prison before being released pending appeal.
The former president denies wrongdoing in all the cases against him.
Lula claims that he was the victim of a conspiracy to sideline him from Brazil’s 2018 presidential election, in which he was the front-runner.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
DUAL CRISES: In addition to rising ocean temperatures and a sharp increase in global shipping, Mauritius has also had to contend with an oil spill since July last year In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist earlier this month donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Holding a placard reading: “Youth Strike for Climate,” Shaama Sandooyea held her breath and hoped the images from her action would help spark more aggressive global action to fight climate change. The vast stretch of seagrass at the Saya de Malha Bank has become a priority for conservation partly for its role in absorbing climate-warming carbon dioxide. Elsewhere, the world is losing about 7 percent of its