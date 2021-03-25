Nearly three years before a gunman walked into a crowded supermarket in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with an assault rifle-style weapon and killed 10 people, the city of Boulder, Colorado, voted to ban assault weapons.
Leaders had hoped to prevent the kind of mass shooting that has struck the state more than once over the past two decades.
However, just 10 days before Monday’s rampage, the measure was blocked in court after a lawsuit backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA). The ruling came under a Colorado law that bars local officials from making their own gun laws.
Photo: AP
Similar pre-emption laws have become the norm in more than 40 US states since the 1980s. Just a handful of states still allow local officials to make their own rules on guns, the advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety said.
In Florida, officials can be fined up to US$5,000 if they do, and in Nevada, they could be subject to hefty damages if laws are struck down in court.
At the federal level, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that “we have to act” to pass reform legislation and Democrats said that they are pushing toward a vote on expanded background checks, but it faces a difficult road in the US Senate.
The US Congress has not passed any major gun-control laws since the mid-1990s, leaving most significant gun legislation in states’ hands.
Gun-rights advocates say that pre-emption measures allow states to be consistent in firearm laws so that law-abiding gun owners are not facing a patchwork of different rules in different parts of the state.
The NRA has called the Boulder ordinance counterproductive, and argued that it was a clear breach of Colorado’s pre-emption law passed in 2003.
Critics argue that those measures serve to intimidate officials considering firearm restrictions. Boulder is known for its liberal politics, but when the city council was discussing the ordinance, opponents who appeared to be from outside the area gathered to oppose the plan in a scene that became increasingly tense, said Rachel Friend, a city councilor.
“The reason we had the assault weapons ban was to prevent exactly the sort of tragedy that happened yesterday,” said Friend, who worked to support the idea before she was elected.
The ordinance was challenged in court shortly after it passed.
Robert Chambers, a Boulder resident who was listed as the lead plaintiff, said that he was recruited to be part of the NRA-backed gun rights case. A hunter who owns numerous firearms, Chambers declined to say if he has an assault rifle, but said that he has no regrets about helping overturn the city-wide ban on semi-automatic carbines like the one used by the grocery store gunman.
“The only reason I was in that was to make the city of Boulder comply with state law,” Chambers said, adding that his heart goes out to the families of those killed. “I would still do the same thing I did. Do you think [the shooter] cares that the city of Boulder had an assault rifles ban? Let’s get realistic here.”
The city has not yet decided whether to appeal the ruling.
