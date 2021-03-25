N Korea fires two missiles in first Biden test

‘COMMON’ TESTING: The US administration said that the missiles, which were shot toward China, not Japan, did not breach UN Security Council resolutions

AFP, WASHINGTON





North Korea fired two short-range missiles just days after a visit to the region by the top US defense and diplomatic officials, but US President Joe Biden said they were not a serious provocation.

It was nuclear-armed North Korea’s first launch since his inauguration — Pyongyang has been biding its time since the new administration took office, not even officially acknowledging its existence until last week.

Washington is reviewing its approach to Pyongyang after a tumultuous relationship between former US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which went from trading insults and threats of war to a diplomatic bromance and several meetings, but made no substantive progress toward denuclearization.

North Korea on Sunday fired two short-range, non-ballistic missiles, US administration officials said on Tuesday, but downplayed them as “common” military testing and said they did not contravene UN Security Council resolutions

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that they appeared to be cruise missiles and were fired over the Yellow Sea, known as the West Sea in South Korea — so toward China, rather than toward US ally Japan.

The launches followed joint exercises by the US and South Korean militaries earlier this month and came just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Tokyo and Seoul to discuss alliance and security issues in the region, with North Korea seen as a central threat.

However, it was an unusually restrained response by Pyongyang, which has so far not announced them in state media.

Asked by reporters about the tests, Biden said: “According to the Defense Department, it’s business as usual. There’s no new wrinkle in what they did.”

A senior US administration official told reporters that the launches were “on the low end” of the spectrum of North Korean actions, and nothing like the nuclear weapon tests or intercontinental ballistic missile launches with which Pyongyang has previously provoked Washington.

“It is common practice for North Korea to test various systems,” an official added. “We do not respond to every kind of test.”

While Blinken and Austin were in Seoul on Thursday last week, North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui accused the US of a “lunatic theory of ‘threat from North Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization.’”

Biden officials are finalizing a strategy to restart talks, which the White House is to discuss with Japanese and South Korean security officials next week, an administration official said.