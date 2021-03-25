Digital artwork created through robot-human collaboration goes up for auction

Reuters, HONG KONG





Robot artist Sophia, whose first artwork went for auction yesterday, said she draws inspiration for her work from people and is open to creative partnerships with humans.

A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid, in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with artificial intelligence (AI).

NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly US$70 million.

Humanoid robot Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, draws on a piece of paper in Hong Kong on Tuesday last week. Photo: Reuters

“I hope the people like my work, and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward,” Sophia said in her studio, speaking in a flat voice.

She wore a silver-colored dress and held a pen.

Sophia, who was unveiled in 2016, produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colorful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk.

The robot has combined elements from Bonaceto’s works, art history, and her own physical drawings or paintings on various surfaces multiple times in a process her creator David Hanson describes as “iterative loops of evolution.”

“We use transformer networks and genetic algorithms in my art, and other kinds of computational creativity,” Sophia said. “My algorithms output unique patterns that never existed in the world before. So I think the machines can be creative.”

Called “Sophia Instantiation,” the digital work is a 12-second MP4 file showing the evolution of Bonaceto’s portrait into Sophia’s digital painting, and is accompanied by a physical artwork, painted by Sophia on a printout of her self-portrait.

After the auction, Sophia was to interact with the successful bidder, to study their face, and add a final inspired brushstroke to the artwork.

This would serve “to make it a unique artwork encompassing data of the new owner and that personal connection, at that moment in time,” Hanson said.

Bonaceto said the collaboration aimed “to make a statement in the art world, and even the technology world,” heralding a new road on which AI robots and humans collaborate, enhancing each other.

Sophia’s art could be “a very, very important historical piece,” said Pablo Fraile, an art collector based in Miami and an early buyer of Beeple, as US artist Mike Winkelmann, creator of the NFT work sold this month for millions, is known. “It’s the first time these ideas are put together.”

US-based IV Gallery would represent Sophia as an artist and promote her.

“Sophia has that unlimited freedom, like a five-year-old has, and no restrictions to what she can do,” gallery director Vincent Harrison said. “It’s fascinating to see this new way to create.”