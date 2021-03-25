A Hong Kong democracy advocate who made a failed escape to Taiwan by speedboat was charged with a national security crime yesterday, a day after he was returned to the territory by Chinese police.
Andy Li (李宇軒), 30, was one of 12 “speedboat fugitives” who were picked up by Chinese coast guard in August last year as they made a bid to escape charges linked to taking part in 2019’s democracy protests.
They were jailed in mainland China for illegal border crossing and eight of them were returned to Hong Kong custody on Monday after serving their sentences.
Yesterday, police said Li had now been charged with colluding with foreign forces, one of the crimes outlawed in a National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.
He was also charged with conspiring to assist criminals and a count of possessing unlicensed ammunition, a statement said.
Li’s case is linked to that of Jimmy Lai (黎智英), a pro-democracy media tycoon who is in custody on national security charges because he allegedly advocated for sanctions against Hong Kong.
Li was first arrested in the same operation that targeted Lai last year, but he then made his failed attempt to flee.
China and Hong Kong authorities have used the National Security Law to hammer the territory’s democracy movement after 2019’s huge demonstrations.
More than 100 people have been arrested under the law since it was enacted in June last year.
