Brazil has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths for the first time in a 24-hour period, as the pandemic spreads unchecked across Latin America’s biggest economy and overruns its health system.
The Brazilian Ministry of Health said that 3,251 people died on Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 298,676, the second-highest globally.
Cases surged by 82,493, and 12.13 million people have now been infected.
Photo: AFP
A more contagious variant that originated in Manaus has spread rapidly nationwide since the New Year as part of a second wave that has prompted neighboring countries to shut borders and experts to warn about the consequences of not controlling the outbreak.
Most of Brazil’s states have intensive care unit occupancy rates above 80 percent with some at full capacity, while the vaccine rollout has seen just 6 percent of the population receive a first dose.
Large states such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro only closed restaurants and bars in the past few weeks, and governors are scrambling to prevent a total collapse of hospitals, with beaches cordoned off and holidays brought forward to keep people home.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the pandemic and stressed the need to keep the economy open, said in a nationwide address that life would be back to normal “very soon” as the country is about to become self-sufficient in vaccine production.
“We will make 2021 a vaccination year for Brazilians,” Bolsonaro said, hours after he administered the oath of office to his fourth health minister in a year.
The president’s address was met with louder than usual pot-banging protests in many cities across the nation. Shouting from their windows, some protesters called him a murderer.
“To confront something of this magnitude you need to be absolutely focused on controlling the pandemic with an excellent nationwide coordination, and that’s not happening,” said Amaury Lelis Dal Fabbro, a doctor of infectious diseases and professor at the University of Sao Paulo.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
DUAL CRISES: In addition to rising ocean temperatures and a sharp increase in global shipping, Mauritius has also had to contend with an oil spill since July last year In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist earlier this month donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Holding a placard reading: “Youth Strike for Climate,” Shaama Sandooyea held her breath and hoped the images from her action would help spark more aggressive global action to fight climate change. The vast stretch of seagrass at the Saya de Malha Bank has become a priority for conservation partly for its role in absorbing climate-warming carbon dioxide. Elsewhere, the world is losing about 7 percent of its