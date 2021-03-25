COVID-19: Brazil reports record 3,000 COVID-19 deaths

Bloomberg





Brazil has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths for the first time in a 24-hour period, as the pandemic spreads unchecked across Latin America’s biggest economy and overruns its health system.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health said that 3,251 people died on Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 298,676, the second-highest globally.

Cases surged by 82,493, and 12.13 million people have now been infected.

People attend a burial at the Vila Formosa cemetery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

A more contagious variant that originated in Manaus has spread rapidly nationwide since the New Year as part of a second wave that has prompted neighboring countries to shut borders and experts to warn about the consequences of not controlling the outbreak.

Most of Brazil’s states have intensive care unit occupancy rates above 80 percent with some at full capacity, while the vaccine rollout has seen just 6 percent of the population receive a first dose.

Large states such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro only closed restaurants and bars in the past few weeks, and governors are scrambling to prevent a total collapse of hospitals, with beaches cordoned off and holidays brought forward to keep people home.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the pandemic and stressed the need to keep the economy open, said in a nationwide address that life would be back to normal “very soon” as the country is about to become self-sufficient in vaccine production.

“We will make 2021 a vaccination year for Brazilians,” Bolsonaro said, hours after he administered the oath of office to his fourth health minister in a year.

The president’s address was met with louder than usual pot-banging protests in many cities across the nation. Shouting from their windows, some protesters called him a murderer.

“To confront something of this magnitude you need to be absolutely focused on controlling the pandemic with an excellent nationwide coordination, and that’s not happening,” said Amaury Lelis Dal Fabbro, a doctor of infectious diseases and professor at the University of Sao Paulo.