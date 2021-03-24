World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Park’s home seized for fines

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said it had seized the house of former president Park Geun-hye and would auction it off after she failed to pay a US$19 million penalty for corruption. Park was impeached in 2017 after anti-corruption protests centered on allegations she let a shadowy confidante meddle in state affairs, and was subsequently jailed for 20 years for bribery and abuse of power. She failed to pay fines and forfeits totaling 21.5 billion won by a deadline last month and authorities “have seized Park’s home,” an office representative said, adding that prosecutors have asked official receivers to sell it at public auction.

AUSTRALIA

Vatican fund transfers legal

Police yesterday said they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A$9.5 million (US$7.3 million) from the Vatican to the nation from 2014 to last year. The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre scrutinized the transactions after Italian media reported in September that large sums of money had been sent to the nation during the trial of former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell, who had faced charges of historical child sexual assault. There was speculation in the media that some of the funds were sent to cover Pell’s legal costs or that some were sent by a rival in the Vatican to help build cases against him. Pell was acquitted by the High Court in April after serving 13 months in jail on charges he assaulted two choirboys. He returned to Rome in September.

CHINA

Bomb blast kills four

Four people were killed when a man detonated a homemade bomb in a village government office in the south, authorities said, in a rare act of violent social protest. A 59-year-old man suspected of being responsible for the blast was also killed in the explosion, local police said on Sina Weibo, adding that five people were injured. The incident happened near the southern city of Guangzhou on Monday morning in the village of Mingjing, which has about 3,000 residents and is the intended site of a major property redevelopment that involves relocating locals. Local media said the blast occurred at the village committee office, which decides on matters linked to land use. Officials had given 109 hectares of land to a developer in Shanghai last year to recreate an old village to attract tourists, the Guangzhou Daily said. The 8 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) project involves relocating farmers on the land. Several people who claimed to be living near the area said online that the attack was triggered by a dispute over compensation.

INDONESIA

Russian convict deported

Authorities yesterday said that Russian drug convict Andrewi Kovalenka was being deported after he fled from his home country and escaped his first deportation attempt last month in Bali. Kovalenka served a prison sentence in Bali after being arrested in 2019 and convicted of possessing hashish. He escaped with his partner during the transfer on Feb. 11. Police found them at a villa after 13 days on the run and arrested him. He was being transported from Bali to Jakarta yesterday morning. “The handover to the Russian police that will escort him will be in Jakarta,” Interpol National Central Bureau official Tommy Arya Dwianto said. Kovalenka was convicted in a Russian drug case in 2011, but fled without serving the sentence. The Russian government asked Interpol to issue the red notice in 2015.

UNITED STATES

Vaccine data in doubt

Results from a trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine might have used “outdated information,” federal health officials said on Tuesday. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement that it was concerned that AstraZeneca might have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data. AstraZeneca on Monday reported that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the country. In the study of 30,000 people, the vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 — including in older adults.

UNITED STATES

Boston gets female mayor

Boston has a new mayor in Kim Janey, who on Monday became the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office. Former Boston mayor Marty Walsh resigned on Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s secretary of labor. Boston City Council President Janey, who is black, stepped into the role of acting mayor and is scheduled to have a ceremonial swearing-in today. Walsh, the latest in a long line of largely Irish-American Boston mayors stretching back the better part of a century — with one notable Italian-American exception — said he welcomed the change.

UGANDA

American man detained

Police said an American man has been detained over alleged involvement in “subversive activities” against the government. Police said the man identified as Guy Smith was arrested on Sunday in a remote town in the country’s west and is being detained at a police facility in the capital, Kampala. The police statement late on Monday gave no more details, and it was not immediately possible to get a comment from the US embassy. Authorities increasingly accuse foreigners of meddling in the country’s internal affairs, charges that have raised tensions between President Yoweri Museveni and the country’s development partners.

FRANCE

RSF takes Facebook to court

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Tuesday said it has filed a lawsuit against Facebook France, saying the Web site breaks its own terms by failing to protect users against hate speech. The Paris-based campaign group said it was taking Facebook to court for “misleading commercial practices.” The US social media giant has allowed the “massive proliferation” of hate speech and false information on its site, RSF said. It said that while Facebook pledges in its terms of service to provide “a safe, secure and error-free environment” for users, it fails to do this as hateful content and misinformation are widespread on the site.

UNITED STATES

Ex-governor eyes Senate

Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens, who resigned amid a scandal in 2018, said he plans to enter the Republican Senate primary seeking to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt, a fellow Republican. Greitens, 46, a former Navy SEAL, said on Fox News Monday that he would run a campaign focused on support for former president Donald Trump’s agenda and opposing that of Democrats. Next year’s Republican primary to succeed Blunt is likely to draw multiple candidates. Greitens faced investigations into sexual abuse allegations from his former hairdresser, as well as into his campaign finances.