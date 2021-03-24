The Tulsa Opera has canceled a piece written for a concert on the city’s 1921 race massacre after the composer of one of four pieces for the event refused a request to remove a curse on the US from the piece.
In social media postings on Sunday, New York-based composer Daniel Roumain said he was commissioned to write for mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves one of four libretti for a “Greenwood Overcomes” concert scheduled for a May 1 performance by the Tulsa Opera.
However, Roumain balked when Graves, who is black, objected to the final line after the line “God bless America” — “God damn America” — in his They Still Want To Kill Us libretto, and opera officials wanted it changed.
“As a Black woman, I am a huge supporter of all Black Lives, Black expression and creativity,” Graves said in a statement issued by the opera.
“I don’t have trouble with strong lyrics, but I felt that they did not line up with my personal values. I could not find an honest place to express the lyrics as they were presented,” she said.
Opera creative director Tobias Picker “suggested I omit the word ‘damn.’ I refused, explaining that is how I felt about this county,” Roumain said of Tulsa County on Facebook. “So, they fired me.”
Picker said: “It is extremely disappointing that Mr Roumain has turned an artistic disagreement into a racial debate,” in a statement issued by opera spokeswoman Kelli Bruer.
The opera, “Denyce Graves and all of the other 22 Black composers and eight Black artists, as well as our concert co-presenter, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, are committed to the spirit of the ‘Greenwood Overcomes’ concert,” Picker said.
Bruer said Roumain would be paid his US$1,500 fee, but the Opera will not perform his piece.
