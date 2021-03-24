New US model to better forecast extreme weather

AP





The US National Weather Service has turbocharged its lagging forecast model to better predict extreme weather events such as hurricanes, blizzards and downpours, as well as day-to-day weather.

By including much higher layers of the atmosphere, increased factoring of ocean waves and other improvements, the weather service’s update to its Global Forecast System is trying to catch up with a European weather model that many experts consider superior.

Tests for the past two years show the upgrade, which kicked in on Monday, forecast heavy rains and snowfall 15 percent better five days out and improved hurricane and tropical storm tracks by more than 10 percent, better pinpointing storm formation five to seven days in advance.

Forecasters have said the new model does not predict more rain and snow than actually arrives, which its predecessor had a tendency to do.

The new model was significantly better at forecasting the massive Colorado snowstorm earlier this month, getting the storm arrival time and snow amounts far more accurately than the older version, said Vijay Tallapragada, chief of modeling at the agency’s Environmental Modeling Center.

Internal studies also showed the new model was generally more accurate earlier on downpours in the Southeast in February last year, Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“This is for the general day-to-day forecasting and for the extreme events, and you’ve got to get both right,” US National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said.

One main improvement is that the new model captures the atmosphere up to 80km high — far higher than the old one and has higher resolution.