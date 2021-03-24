District of Columbia’s push for statehood begins

‘GLARING ISSUE’: If it were to become a state, the District of Columbia would have the highest black population of any US state, but the pursuit faces legal obstacles

AP, WASHINGTON





Washington, DC’s bid for statehood finally got a congressional hearing on Monday, but Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s clashes with Republicans on the panel made clear that the issue is far from settled.

Republicans accused Democrats of a cynical power play, claimed statehood was never the intention of the country’s Founding Fathers and said that the US Congress does not even have the right to grant statehood to Washington.

Bowser said that Washingtonians’ lack of representation in Congress was “one of the remaining glaring civil rights issues of our time.”

A US flag with an extra star for Washington, DC, flies on a pole next to the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP

Supporters of Washington’s quest for statehood believe the time is right to bring the long-simmering and racially charged idea to fruition. It would give Washington two senators and a fully voting member of the US House of Representatives. The district historically votes Democratic.

“We dare to believe that DC statehood is on the horizon,” said the district’s long-serving, nonvoting delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who wrote the bill and said it has overwhelming support in the House.

Bowser spent much of Monday’s four-hour hearing by the House Oversight Committee in a series of sometimes pointed exchanges with Republican committee members.

US Representative Jody Hice, a Republican, repeatedly interrupted Bowser’s answers, at one point saying: “You completely answered my question, so please don’t continue.”

US Representative Glenn Grothman, another Republican, also interrupted Bowser’s responses, then told the committee chair that he would change the subject, because “she won’t answer this.”

Bowser heatedly replied: “She is happy to answer your question.”

US Representative Andrew Clyde, also a Republican, sought to subvert the district’s “taxation without representation” slogan that adorns local license plates.

He asked Bowser if district residents would be okay with the current situation if they did not have to pay federal taxes — similar to the residents of Puerto Rico or American Samoa.

“The district is proud to pay its fair share of taxes,” she said. “We’re not trying to shirk our responsibilities.”

The contentious hearing provided a preview of a debate that might come to dominate the national political discourse.

The racially charged subtext was impossible to miss: Washington’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) affiliate live-tweeted the hearing. The local BLM chapter is a long-time critic of Bowser, but found itself allied with her for the day, accusing Hice at one point of “grasping at racist straws.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic a committee member, said that although Washington is no longer majority black, at 46 percent, it would immediately become the blackest state in the country.

“DC statehood is a racial justice issue,” she said.

Republicans on the panel leaned heavily on the testimony of Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Smith said Congress does have the authority to admit new states, but in his analysis this authority would be irrelevant for the unique case of Washington, since the federal district was described and created in Article 1 of the US constitution.

Therefore, the normal congressional route to statehood is invalid and it can only be achieved through a constitutional amendment, he said.