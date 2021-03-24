Photos highlight Biden’s border secrecy

DETENTION CENTER: US Representative Henry Cuellar said he released the photos of immigrant children partly because the White House refused media access to the site

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden’s administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images like those released on Monday of immigrant children in US custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions.

Administration officials have steadfastly refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in US custody, or the conditions they are living under, a crisis.

However, they have stymied most efforts by outsiders to decide for themselves.

Migrant children sit inside a US Customs and Border Protection tent in Donna, Texas, in an undated photograph released on Monday. Photo: AFP/Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)

Officials barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a US Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained.

Federal agencies have refused or ignored dozens of requests from the media for access to detention sites. Such access was granted several times by the administration of former US president Donald Trump, whose restrictive immigration approach Biden vowed to reverse.

The new president faces growing criticism for the apparent secrecy at the border, including from fellow Democrats.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said that “the administration has a commitment to transparency to make sure that the news media gets the chance to report on every aspect of what’s happening at the border.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that the White House was working with US Department of Homeland Security officials and the US Department of Health and Human Services to “finalize details” and that she hoped to have an update in the “coming days.”

Axios on Monday first published a series of photographs taken inside the largest Border Patrol detention center, a sprawling tent facility in Donna, Texas.

The photos were released by US Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat from the border city of Laredo.

Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the administration has refused media access to the tent.

He said he also wanted to draw attention to the extreme challenges that border agents face in watching so many children, sometimes for a week or longer, despite the Border Patrol’s three-day limit on detaining minors.

“We ought to take care of those kids like they’re our own kids,” Cuellar said.

Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the US should allow media access to border facilities while respecting the privacy of immigrants detained inside.

He noted the risk of sharing without permission images of children who have already faced trauma.

“We ought to be aware of these conditions,” Saenz said. “People have to see them so that they can assess the inhumanity and hopefully embark on more humane policies.”

The White House has prided itself on its methodical rollout of policy during its first 50-plus days, but West Wing aides privately acknowledged that they were caught off guard by the surge of migrants at the border and the resulting media furor.

The Republican Party has grabbed on to the border situation with both hands, reviving the issue that was key to propelling Trump to the top of the Republican field in 2016.

In 2018, the Trump administration detained hundreds of children in many of the same facilities being used now after separating them from their parents. The following year, hundreds of families and children detained at one West Texas border station went days without adequate food, water or soap.

“What Trump did was horrible,” Cuellar said. “These pictures show you that even under our best intentions, and the Biden administration has the best intentions, it’s still very difficult.”

Cuellar said the White House needs to work more with Mexico and Central America to prevent people from leaving their home countries.