Children constituted a quarter of civilian casualties over the past three years in Yemen’s grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, a child relief agency said yesterday.
More than 2,300 children were killed from 2018 to last year, Save the Children said in a new study.
However, the actual toll is likely to be much higher, the group added.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Yemeni children have been living through a horrific and endless nightmare for six years now. Children continue to be killed and injured on a near-daily basis,” Save the Children country director Xavier Joubert said.
The report comes on the heels of a statement by the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday saying that eight children were killed and 33 wounded this month alone.
UNICEF Representative to Yemen Philippe Duamelle said the casualties happened in several areas, including the provinces of Taiz and Hodeida, where fighting between government and rebel forces has recently intensified.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia offered their Houthi rivals a ceasefire plan that includes the reopening of Sana’a international airport, which has been under siege for almost six years. The Houthis downplayed the offer, claiming it did not offer anything new.
Rebel-run al-Masirah television later reported that Saud-led coalition warplanes targeted a military camp and an air base in Sana’a, as well as other areas overnight. Residents reported hearing explosions and fighter jets hovering over the city.
There was no immediate confirmation or comment from Riyadh.
“All parties to the conflict must fully implement a ceasefire as soon as possible,” Joubert said. “The ceasefire should be used to work towards a sustainable peace and a political solution to this war — it’s the only way to truly end this humanitarian catastrophe.”
Like other relief agencies, the London-based Save the Children deplored plummeting funding levels for relief efforts in the war-stricken country. The group said its funds for aid to children in Yemen has dropped by more than 40 percent compared with last year.
“If the UN’s predictions are correct, the worst famine in decades could kill hundreds of thousands of children. We must do everything we can to prevent this from happening,” Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto said.
Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sana’a, and much of country’s north, forcing the government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi-led coalition, backed at the time by the US, entered the war months later to try to restore Hadi to power.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
