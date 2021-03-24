Russia wants to use forest in carbon offset program

Much of Russia’s far east is so vast and remote that it has mostly been left to the bears, wolves and a rare breed of tiger that live there.

Now the Kremlin wants to use it to convince the world that the country is doing its part to fight climate change.

Russia, the world’s biggest energy exporter and one of its largest polluters, is creating a digital platform to collect satellite and drone data about the carbon dioxide absorption capacity of the region’s forests.

The aim ostensibly is to monetize an area nearly twice the size of India by turning it into a marketplace for companies to offset their carbon footprint.

The hope is that the plan will also deflect some of the criticism Moscow is getting over its climate efforts ahead of UN talks later this year.

Russia has long argued that it should be granted more slack in climate talks for the sequestration potential of its forests, which hold an estimated 640 billion trees.

However, until now the huge taiga has been poorly managed, leading to record forest fires in the past two years.

“Russia has 20 percent of global forests, so the international community must be fair in that respect,” Russian Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview. “We have the potential to turn them into a massive carbon capture hub.”

Under the system, companies would lease sections of forest from the Russian government to invest in planting new trees and protecting what is already there.

If the data confirm that that the investment has improved carbon dioxide absorption, the company could then create a carbon credit, which would be traded on a digital platform.

However, carbon offsetting schemes have faced criticism from scientists, who warn that greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut in half globally by the end of this decade and to zero by 2050.

Fern, a campaign group based in Brussels and the UK, likened offsetting to “moving deckchairs while the Titanic sinks.”

It might be a particularly hard sell from Russia, which has the weakest climate target of any major economy and is planning a slight increase in emissions by 2030.

“The lion’s share of Russia’s plan to cut emissions should be renewable energy, new technology and energy efficiency,” said Alexey Kokorin, director of WWF Russia’s Climate and Energy Program. “Additionally, and with very strict criteria, would come forestry development.”