Israelis yesterday were voting in their fourth election in less than two years, with the nation still divided over whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to remain in power.
Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and its most popular politician, but his inability in the past few years to unite a stable governing majority behind him has mired the country in political gridlock.
He is facing an electorate of about 6.5 million registered voters, after leading a successful COVID-19 vaccination effort that has already fully inoculated half of Israel’s roughly 9 million people, a pace envied by much of the world.
Photo: AP
However, while his Likud party will likely win the most seats, 71-year-old Netanyahu will need coalition partners to secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
That means Israel is looking at three possible outcomes: another coalition under Netanyahu, an ideologically divided government united only by its opposition to him, or a looming fifth election.
“I don’t have much hope. I think there will be a fifth election,” said Amit Fischer, a 35-year-old doctoral student voting for Netanyahu’s strongest challenger, former television anchor Yair Lapid.
“There are too many small parties, too much ego, they won’t agree on anything,” he said.
Netanyahu is on trial over corruption charges — allegations he denies, but which have helped fuel a protest movement with weekly rallies outside his Jerusalem residence.
He has said that he would not seek to block the trial and is looking forward to being exonerated, but critics suspect that if he earns a majority, he might seek parliamentary action to delay or end the process.
To form a government, Netanyahu will have to come to terms with small factions that control a handful of seats, possibly including an alliance called Religious Zionism.
If Religious Zionism crosses the 3.25 percent support threshold, as polls predict, it will send to parliament Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Top Likud member and Israeli Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz said that it would be improper to sit with Ben-Gvir, who has vowed to secure a prominent role in government before agreeing to join Netanyahu.
Israel’s electorate has changed since the turn of the century, following the failed Oslo Peace Process and the ensuing Palestinian uprising, or intifada. Polling suggests that right-wing parties could win up to 80 seats, meaning that “whoever becomes prime minister, the country is likely to espouse a right-wing direction,” political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin said.
For Lapid that means any path to power would require an alliance with Netanyahu’s rivals.
That list includes former senior Likud member Gideon Saar, leader of the New Hope party, which could win up to 10 seats, who has ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government.
Lapid would also likely have to align with religious nationalist Naftali Bennett.
The multi-millionaire former tech entrepreneur and one-time Netanyahu protege has fallen out with the prime minister and hammered him during the campaign, while not ruling out a reunion. Bennett’s Yamina party is seen as a likely kingmaker.
