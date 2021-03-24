Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna.
The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured and swabbed, with details logged, and saliva and fecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild.
The researchers call themselves the “virus hunters,” tasked with catching thousands of bats to develop a simulation model they hope will help the world avoid a pandemic similar to COVID-19, which has killed more than 2.7 million people.
Photo: Reuters
The Japanese-funded model is to be developed over the next three years by the University of the Philippines Los Banos, which hopes the bats will help in predicting the dynamics of a coronavirus outbreak by analyzing factors such as climate, temperature and ease of spread, including to humans.
“What we’re trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans,” said ecologist Phillip Alviola, the leader of the group, who has studied bat viruses for more than a decade. “If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically.”
Beyond work in the laboratory, the research requires lengthy field trips, involving traipsing for hours through thick rainforest, and precarious night hikes on mountains covered in rocks, tree roots, mud and moss.
The group also targets bat roosts in buildings, setting up mist nets before dusk to catch bats and extract samples by the light of torches.
Each bat is held steady by the head as researchers insert tiny swabs into their mouths and record wingspans with plastic rulers, to try and see which of the more than 1,300 species and 20 families of bats are most susceptible to infections.
Researchers wear protective suits, masks and gloves when in contact with the bats, as a precaution against catching viruses.
“It’s really scary these days,” said Edison Cosico, who is assisting Alviola. “You never know if the bat is already a carrier. What we’re after is finding out if there are any more viruses from bats that can be transmitted to humans. We’ll never know if the next one is just like COVID.”
Host species, such as bats, usually display no symptoms of the pathogens, although they can be devastating if transmitted to humans or other animals.
Deadly viruses to have originated from bats include Ebola, SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome.
Humans’ exposure and closer interaction with wildlife means the risk of disease transmission is now higher than ever, bat ecologist Kirk Taray said.
“By having baseline data on the nature and occurrence of the potentially zoonotic virus in bats, we can somehow predict possible outbreaks,” Taray said.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted