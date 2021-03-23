World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Scam targets ministers

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said it is investigating a phishing scam that targeted senior ministers through the Telegram messaging app on their mobile phones. The phishing campaign, which was first reported to authorities on Thursday, “appears to be in the form of a message from an associate and encourages recipients to download a messaging app for further communication,” the AFP said in a statement on Sunday. While it did not name the officials involved, Minister for Finance Simon Birmingham yesterday said that he had been targeted. A Sky News television broadcast reporter on Sunday tweeted that someone had been impersonating Birmingham in a Telegram account and sending messages to contacts.

MAURITANIA

Qatar ties re-established

The country has re-established diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, almost four years after breaking them off in the midst of a Saudi Arabia-led freeze on ties with Doha. “After intensive contacts over the past week and with much appreciated support from the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Qatar decided to resume diplomatic ties,” the ministry said in a statement released to the Mauritanian News Agency.

VENEZUELA

Military in border clash

The military on Sunday clashed with an armed group near the frontier with Colombia, the mayor of a Colombian border town said. The confrontation, which occurred in southwestern Apure State, resulted in several casualties, Arauquita Mayor Etelivar Torres said. “This Sunday we were awakened, we residents of Arauquita, by detonations from the Venezuelan air force” that continued through the afternoon, Torres told local media, adding that the confrontation had resulted in “a significant number of injured and dead.” President Nicolas Maduro said on his country’s public television that the military had clashed with an armed group from Colombia, without giving further details.

UNITED STATES

‘No AstraZeneca clot risk’

AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective in a large US trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization, the drugmaker said yesterday. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. The firm said that the panel found “no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial.”

UNITED STATES

Suit filed over Minaj’s dad

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a US$150 million lawsuit against the man who is accused of killing Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run crash last month, an attorney for Maraj said. Charles Polevich, 70, is accused of striking Robert Maraj, 64, on Long Island on Feb. 12 and then driving off without calling 911. Maraj died at a hospital the next day. Polevich was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.