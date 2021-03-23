AUSTRALIA
Scam targets ministers
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said it is investigating a phishing scam that targeted senior ministers through the Telegram messaging app on their mobile phones. The phishing campaign, which was first reported to authorities on Thursday, “appears to be in the form of a message from an associate and encourages recipients to download a messaging app for further communication,” the AFP said in a statement on Sunday. While it did not name the officials involved, Minister for Finance Simon Birmingham yesterday said that he had been targeted. A Sky News television broadcast reporter on Sunday tweeted that someone had been impersonating Birmingham in a Telegram account and sending messages to contacts.
MAURITANIA
Qatar ties re-established
The country has re-established diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, almost four years after breaking them off in the midst of a Saudi Arabia-led freeze on ties with Doha. “After intensive contacts over the past week and with much appreciated support from the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Qatar decided to resume diplomatic ties,” the ministry said in a statement released to the Mauritanian News Agency.
VENEZUELA
Military in border clash
The military on Sunday clashed with an armed group near the frontier with Colombia, the mayor of a Colombian border town said. The confrontation, which occurred in southwestern Apure State, resulted in several casualties, Arauquita Mayor Etelivar Torres said. “This Sunday we were awakened, we residents of Arauquita, by detonations from the Venezuelan air force” that continued through the afternoon, Torres told local media, adding that the confrontation had resulted in “a significant number of injured and dead.” President Nicolas Maduro said on his country’s public television that the military had clashed with an armed group from Colombia, without giving further details.
UNITED STATES
‘No AstraZeneca clot risk’
AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective in a large US trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization, the drugmaker said yesterday. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. The firm said that the panel found “no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial.”
UNITED STATES
Suit filed over Minaj’s dad
Rapper Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a US$150 million lawsuit against the man who is accused of killing Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run crash last month, an attorney for Maraj said. Charles Polevich, 70, is accused of striking Robert Maraj, 64, on Long Island on Feb. 12 and then driving off without calling 911. Maraj died at a hospital the next day. Polevich was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at