Pointing to more than 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials on Sunday said that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.
At a last-minute meeting on Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8pm curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into next month if needed, saying that this is not the typical spring break crowd.
They said it is not college students, but adults looking to let loose in one of the few states fully open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies, as well as with SWAT teams, were added to help contain the raucous crowds, but it was not enough.
After days of partying, including several confrontations with police, Miami Beach officials on Saturday enacted a highly unorthodox curfew from 8pm to 6am, forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down.
More than half of the more than 1,000 arrests were from out of state, said Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila, adding that many are coming “to engage in lawlessness and an anything goes party attitude.”
He also said that the crowds were not eating at restaurants or patronizing businesses generating badly needed tourism dollars, but merely congregating by the thousands in the streets.
Officers in bulletproof vests on Saturday night dispersed pepper spray balls into a defiant, but mostly non-violent crowd, refusing to submit to the curfew that had only been enacted four hours earlier.
Some people responded by jumping on top of cars, twerking and throwing money into the air.
A military-style vehicle was seen rolling down the palm-tree-lined Ocean Drive as outnumbered Miami Beach police officers struggled to disperse the raucous crowds.
Tourists were urged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles were not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8pm.
Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements initially became concerned on Monday when the crowds seemed larger than normal on what is typically a quieter day.
A group of vehicles blocked the street “and basically had an impromptu street party,” he said.
By Thursday, the crowds were growing, fights were breaking out, setting off dangerous stampedes of people fleeing for safety.
“We couldn’t go on any longer,” Chief Clements said during Sunday’s meeting, defending the city’s curfew. “I think this was the right decision.”
“When hundreds of people are running through the streets panicked, you realize that’s not something that a police force can control,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a commission meeting.
