Washington rebuffs outcry over border

‘NOT THE TIME: With about 15,000 migrant children or teens already in federal custody, the US secretary of homeland security asked migrants to stay in their home countries

AFP, WASHINGTON





“The border is closed”: With those words, a top official administration in US President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday pushed back against fast-mounting criticism that it has bungled immigration policy, spurring an influx of migrants in the biggest crisis to emerge under the new president.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration’s message to would-be border-crossers was simple: “Now is not the time to come. Do not come. The journey is dangerous.”

“We are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children,” he said on ABC’s This Week.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington on March 1. Photo: AFP

However, with an estimated 15,000 migrant children or teenagers already in federal custody — about one-third of them in facilities meant for adults — and with the US on pace to see 2 million undocumented migrants arrive this year, the problem has become impossible to ignore.

Biden vowed to visit the border and said that he was stepping up the message to migrants to stay home.

“We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we re-establish what existed before, which was — they can stay in place and make their case from their home country,” he told reporters.

Many Republicans, and a growing number of Democrats, have criticized the administration’s border policies.

Mayorkas, appearing on three television networks, said the administration was doing everything it could to address the influx, but that the task was complicated by policies inherited from former US president Donald Trump’s administration and by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed, but one thing is also clear, that it takes time,” Havana-born Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas repeatedly blamed Trump, who imposed an array of anti-immigration policies.

“The entire system ... was dismantled in its entirety by the prior administration” and had to be rebuilt, Mayorkas said.

He said three new facilities had been opened to handle border arrivals last week, but Republicans rejected that analysis, with US Representative Michael McCaul calling Mayorkas’ comments “very irresponsible.”

“They’ve created the crisis. He says he has a plan. I haven’t seen a plan,” he said, also on ABC.

“All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.”

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers visited immigration facilities in the El Paso, Texas, area last week, and several emerged with sharp criticism.

US Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said he saw hundreds of children packed into a “big, open room,” and “fought back tears” as he listened to a 13-year-old girl who was distraught after being separated from her grandmother.

Mayorkas, who traveled with the group to El Paso, said that under the previous administration, such a girl would have been “turned away and turned into the desert of Mexico or sent back to the very country from which she fled, by reason of fear or prosecution.”

Biden said early on that he wanted to roll back some of the harsher policies imposed by Trump, but that first he needed to impose “guardrails” to prevent a huge influx of migrants.

However, he began allowing unaccompanied children into the country.