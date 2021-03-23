“The border is closed”: With those words, a top official administration in US President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday pushed back against fast-mounting criticism that it has bungled immigration policy, spurring an influx of migrants in the biggest crisis to emerge under the new president.
US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration’s message to would-be border-crossers was simple: “Now is not the time to come. Do not come. The journey is dangerous.”
“We are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children,” he said on ABC’s This Week.
Photo: AFP
However, with an estimated 15,000 migrant children or teenagers already in federal custody — about one-third of them in facilities meant for adults — and with the US on pace to see 2 million undocumented migrants arrive this year, the problem has become impossible to ignore.
Biden vowed to visit the border and said that he was stepping up the message to migrants to stay home.
“We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we re-establish what existed before, which was — they can stay in place and make their case from their home country,” he told reporters.
Many Republicans, and a growing number of Democrats, have criticized the administration’s border policies.
Mayorkas, appearing on three television networks, said the administration was doing everything it could to address the influx, but that the task was complicated by policies inherited from former US president Donald Trump’s administration and by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed, but one thing is also clear, that it takes time,” Havana-born Mayorkas said.
Mayorkas repeatedly blamed Trump, who imposed an array of anti-immigration policies.
“The entire system ... was dismantled in its entirety by the prior administration” and had to be rebuilt, Mayorkas said.
He said three new facilities had been opened to handle border arrivals last week, but Republicans rejected that analysis, with US Representative Michael McCaul calling Mayorkas’ comments “very irresponsible.”
“They’ve created the crisis. He says he has a plan. I haven’t seen a plan,” he said, also on ABC.
“All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.”
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers visited immigration facilities in the El Paso, Texas, area last week, and several emerged with sharp criticism.
US Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said he saw hundreds of children packed into a “big, open room,” and “fought back tears” as he listened to a 13-year-old girl who was distraught after being separated from her grandmother.
Mayorkas, who traveled with the group to El Paso, said that under the previous administration, such a girl would have been “turned away and turned into the desert of Mexico or sent back to the very country from which she fled, by reason of fear or prosecution.”
Biden said early on that he wanted to roll back some of the harsher policies imposed by Trump, but that first he needed to impose “guardrails” to prevent a huge influx of migrants.
However, he began allowing unaccompanied children into the country.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at