Japanese prosecutors yesterday charged two US citizens, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon while he was out on bail.
Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the US earlier this month. They have been detained at a Tokyo detention center since March 2.
Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided.
The prosecutors sought their extradition for months after they were arrested and detained in the US in May last year.
Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said yesterday was the last day the Taylors could have been detained without charges under Japanese law.
Now that they have been charged they can continue to be detained. A court is to decide whether they would be granted bail.
Yamamoto said that prosecutors are requesting continued detention on the grounds the two might flee or conceal evidence.
He declined to elaborate on the Taylors’ health and other conditions, but said that appropriate procedures were being taken.
“We continue to be grateful to the US authorities for their cooperation and hope to proceed with the trial,” he said, referring to the Taylors’ extradition.
The Taylors were not immediately available for comment, as is standard in Japan’s criminal system, where more than 99 percent of those who go on trial are found guilty.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for nearly two decades, was arrested in November 2018 and later charged with underreporting his compensation and breach of trust.
He jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon in December 2019. Ghosn says he is innocent. Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol’s wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Yamamoto said Japan was still determined to see Ghosn put on trial.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at