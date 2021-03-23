Japan charges two Americans with helping Ghosn flee

TOKYO





Japanese prosecutors yesterday charged two US citizens, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon while he was out on bail.

Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the US earlier this month. They have been detained at a Tokyo detention center since March 2.

Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided.

The prosecutors sought their extradition for months after they were arrested and detained in the US in May last year.

Tokyo Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said yesterday was the last day the Taylors could have been detained without charges under Japanese law.

Now that they have been charged they can continue to be detained. A court is to decide whether they would be granted bail.

Yamamoto said that prosecutors are requesting continued detention on the grounds the two might flee or conceal evidence.

He declined to elaborate on the Taylors’ health and other conditions, but said that appropriate procedures were being taken.

“We continue to be grateful to the US authorities for their cooperation and hope to proceed with the trial,” he said, referring to the Taylors’ extradition.

The Taylors were not immediately available for comment, as is standard in Japan’s criminal system, where more than 99 percent of those who go on trial are found guilty.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for nearly two decades, was arrested in November 2018 and later charged with underreporting his compensation and breach of trust.

He jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon in December 2019. Ghosn says he is innocent. Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol’s wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Yamamoto said Japan was still determined to see Ghosn put on trial.