Republic of the Congo opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas died of COVID-19 as he was being transferred to France for treatment, his campaign director said yesterday, the day after presidential elections in which he was the main challenger.
Kolelas was seen as the main rival to Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who was expected to win Sunday’s vote.
The election was boycotted by the main opposition and under an Internet blackout, with critics voicing concerns over the transparency of the polls seen as tilted toward Sassou Nguesso.
Kolelas “died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon,” said his campaign director, Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda.
The 60-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, and was unable to host his last campaign meeting in Brazzaville.
On Saturday, he posted a video from his sickbed, declaring he was “battling against death.”
“Rise up as one person... I’m fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change,” he urged his supporters, saying the election was “about the future of your children.”
Mayanda called on supporters of Kolelas to rally at 11am.
“We’ll continue to count the ballots. He was ahead in a number of areas,” he said.
Kolelas came second in the presidential election of 2016, picking up 15 percent of the vote, according to official results.
He had pledged to release the two candidates from that vote — former army general Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and ex-minister Andre Okombi Salissa — who were sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for “undermining state security.”
He was only serious contender left facing the president on Sunday after a string of boycotts, withdrawn candidacies and exclusions.
Provisional election results are not expected for days.
