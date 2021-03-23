Australian theaters lead return to stage

The Guardian





“Australia has become a test case for the rest of the performing arts world,” the Washington Post said last month, as theaters across the country prepared to move to full capacity, while throughout most of Europe and the US they remain dark.

So no pressure, said Sydney Theatre Company’s (STC) artistic director Kip Williams, two days out from launching the company’s complete season for this year — its largest since 2017.

“It’s actually quite exciting to have the rest of the world’s eyes on us,” Williams said. “And to be leading the way in that regard. I’ve got many friends in various cities around the world who work in theater; they’re having such a difficult time — we’re certainly a light at the end of the tunnel for them.”

The exterior of the closed Capitol Theatre is pictured after a shutdown of nonessential services was put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sydney on March 23 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

Maybe some shows will open in London’s West End in the northern spring, the New York Times said last month; on Broadway, autumn seems more likely.

“Australia, normally a secondary market for big-brand shows developed in New York and London, has become an unexpected pandemic pioneer, a model and a test case for the global theater industry,” the Times wrote.

“Now producers on Broadway and the West End are watching the Australian rebound with envy, hope and a desire to learn what works as a kneecapped art form tries to get back on its feet,” it added.

Back in Australia, when the multiple Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton opens at the Lyric Theatre later this week, it would make Sydney the only city in the world with a live production of the show that has become the Phantom of the Opera of its times.

“I feel like Dorothy going to Oz,” Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller told the Times. “Finally the whole world is in full color again.”

The STC lost almost A$18 million (US$13.9 million) in revenue during the six months that Australian theatres were forced into lockdown due to COVID-19. The STC’s Victorian counterpart, the Melbourne Theatre Company, estimates it lost A$12.5 million as it endured multiple closures throughout last year.

Toward the end of last year, both companies remained leery about revealing their proposed seasons in full; the return-to-normal horizon still looked blurry, and those venues which had reopened were playing to 50 percent to 75 percent capacity under state health department guidelines.

On Tuesday last year, Melbourne Theatre announced the second half of its season, which would include three new works: Cyrano, Virginia Gay’s musical take based on Cyrano de Bergerac; Sunday, a play by Anthony Weigh based on the life of Heide Museum of Modern Art founder Sunday Reed; and a comedy called Jacky by first-time playwright Declan Furber Gillick.

On Sunday, the STC added a further 11 productions to the six already announced, including an encore of a work from last year that despite two season extensions was still unable to meet extraordinary audience demand.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Williams’ one-woman high-tech show, which earned Eryn Jean Norvill standing ovations late last year, would return to the Roslyn Packer Theatre in July.

Another show earning standing ovations in Brisbane — Triple X — arrives in Sydney in early July. Billed as the first trans romantic comedy to hit the main stage in Australia, the Queensland Theatre/STC joint production features New York trans performer Glace Chase, who developed the show in collaboration with the STC’s associate director Paige Rattray.

Triple X enjoyed just two previews in March last year in the Bille Brown Theatre before the pandemic turned the South Brisbane theater dark.

Chase remained in Australia, and said on YouTube in May last year that her show would include “the best sex scene ever seen in live theater.”

In preliminary publicity material issued by the STC this week, Triple X’s “intimacy director” Nigel Poulton gets special mention.

In a post #MeToo environment, the presence of intimacy coordinators, choreographers and directors in the live performing arts and film industries has become de rigueur, Williams said.

“It’s become so necessary to engage them, as we move forward and create much safer practices for how we realize intimate content on our stages and on our screens,” he said.

“Working with a trained intimacy director ensures that the process is safe for all participants, and that we get the best story being told on stage, as well as a consistent story,” he added.

Toward the end of the year Sydney would see another world premiere, The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy.

The reinterpretation of the November 1975 events on the steps of Canberra’s parliament house that led to a constitutional crisis in Australia would be steered by Matthew Whittet, channeling Garry McDonald’s inimitable 1970s creation Norman Gunston.

The production has the full blessing of McDonald, said Williams, who traveled from his sanctuary in Shoalhaven to sit in on several readings at the STC’s Wharf premises.