A transgender-only Islamic school opens in Pakistan

Reuters, ISLAMABAD





A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan’s first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings.

The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques.

“Most families do not accept transgender people. They throw them out of their homes. Transgender people turn to wrongdoing,” Khan, 34, said, as other transgender people recited verses. “At one time, I was also one of them.”

Rani Khan, a transgender woman who teaches the Koran at Pakistan’s first transgender-only madrasa, teaches tailoring to one of her students in Islamabad on March 10. Photo: Reuters

Holding back tears, Khan recalled how she was disowned by her family at 13 and forced into begging.

At 17, she joined a transgender group, dancing at weddings and other functions, but quit it to connect with her religion after a dream in which a deceased transgender friend and fellow dancer pleaded with her to do something for the community.

Khan studied the Koran at home and attended religious schools, before opening the two-room madrasa in October last year.

“I’m teaching the Koran to please God, to make my life here and in the hereafter,” Khan said, explaining how the madrasa offered a place for transgender people to worship, learn about Islam and repent for past actions.

The school does not receive government aid, although some officials have promised to help students find jobs, she said.

Along with some donations, Khan is teaching her students how to sew and embroider, in hopes of raising funds for the school by selling clothing.

Pakistan’s parliament recognized a third gender in 2018, giving such individuals fundamental rights such as the ability to vote and choose their gender on documents.

Nonetheless, transgender people remain on the margins in the country and often need to resort to begging, dancing and prostitution to make a living.

The madrasa could help transgender people assimilate into mainstream society, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

“I’m hopeful that if you replicate this model in other cities, things will improve,” he said.

“It gives my heart peace when I read the Koran,” said one madrasa student, Simran Khan, who is also eager to learn life skills.

“It is much better than a life full of insults,” the 19-year-old added.