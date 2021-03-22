World News Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

North Korea closes embassy

North Korean diplomats in the country yesterday shuttered their embassy and prepared to fly home after Pyongyang severed diplomatic ties over the extradition of a citizen to the US. Pyongyang announced the shock move on Friday, labeling Kuala Lumpur’s extradition of a North Korean man last week an “unpardonable crime” carried out under “blind obedience” to US pressure. A court ruling earlier this month that Mun Chol Myong could be extradited to the US to face money laundering charges for allegedly exporting prohibited items to the North in violation of sanctions proved the final blow. After Pyongyang cut ties, Kuala Lumpur gave the diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. The North Korean flag and a plaque were yesterday taken down from the embassy — a large house in an upmarket area of the capital — and the gates were chained up.

TURKEY

Treaty withdrawal protested

Thousands of protesters on Saturday called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women. The government sparked domestic and international outrage after announcing the decision before dawn, the latest victory for Erdogan’s conservative party and its nationalist allies who claimed that the treaty damaged family unity. The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the EU, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation. “Reverse your decision, apply the treaty!” chanted thousands of people during a protest in the Kadikoy District on the Asian side of Istanbul. The protesters held up portraits of women murdered in the country, one reading: “It is women who will win this war.” A protester named Banu said she was “fed up with the patriarchal state.”

YEMEN

Military targets struck

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi group struck military targets belonging to the Iran-aligned movement in the capital, Sana’a, in the early hours of yesterday, residents said. The raids came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks on an oil refinery in Riyadh on Friday, which caused a fire that was brought under control. The coalition on Saturday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched toward the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait. Residents in Sana’a told reporters that coalition warplanes bombed areas housing Houthi military camps and a military manufacturing site. Houthi-run Al-Masirah television also reported coalition airstrikes on the capital, including the airport.

UNITED STATES

Miami Beach under curfew

Officials have imposed an emergency 8pm-to-6am curfew for Miami Beach, effective immediately, after hard-partying spring break crowds trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, authorities said. At a news conference, officials blamed overwhelming and out-of-control spring break crowds for the curfew, which took effect on Saturday night in South Beach, one of the nation’s top party spots. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during curfew hours. It is unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect.