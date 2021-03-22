MALAYSIA
North Korea closes embassy
North Korean diplomats in the country yesterday shuttered their embassy and prepared to fly home after Pyongyang severed diplomatic ties over the extradition of a citizen to the US. Pyongyang announced the shock move on Friday, labeling Kuala Lumpur’s extradition of a North Korean man last week an “unpardonable crime” carried out under “blind obedience” to US pressure. A court ruling earlier this month that Mun Chol Myong could be extradited to the US to face money laundering charges for allegedly exporting prohibited items to the North in violation of sanctions proved the final blow. After Pyongyang cut ties, Kuala Lumpur gave the diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. The North Korean flag and a plaque were yesterday taken down from the embassy — a large house in an upmarket area of the capital — and the gates were chained up.
TURKEY
Treaty withdrawal protested
Thousands of protesters on Saturday called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women. The government sparked domestic and international outrage after announcing the decision before dawn, the latest victory for Erdogan’s conservative party and its nationalist allies who claimed that the treaty damaged family unity. The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the EU, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation. “Reverse your decision, apply the treaty!” chanted thousands of people during a protest in the Kadikoy District on the Asian side of Istanbul. The protesters held up portraits of women murdered in the country, one reading: “It is women who will win this war.” A protester named Banu said she was “fed up with the patriarchal state.”
YEMEN
Military targets struck
A Saudi Arabia-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi group struck military targets belonging to the Iran-aligned movement in the capital, Sana’a, in the early hours of yesterday, residents said. The raids came after the Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks on an oil refinery in Riyadh on Friday, which caused a fire that was brought under control. The coalition on Saturday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched toward the southern Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait. Residents in Sana’a told reporters that coalition warplanes bombed areas housing Houthi military camps and a military manufacturing site. Houthi-run Al-Masirah television also reported coalition airstrikes on the capital, including the airport.
UNITED STATES
Miami Beach under curfew
Officials have imposed an emergency 8pm-to-6am curfew for Miami Beach, effective immediately, after hard-partying spring break crowds trashed restaurants, brawled in the streets and gathered by the thousands without masks or social distancing, authorities said. At a news conference, officials blamed overwhelming and out-of-control spring break crowds for the curfew, which took effect on Saturday night in South Beach, one of the nation’s top party spots. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during curfew hours. It is unclear how long the curfew will remain in effect.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
INTESIFYING CRACKDOWN: The bodies of at least two people who died in police custody showed signs of torture, a UN Human Rights Office spokesperson said Plumes of smoke yesterday rose above a part of Myanmar’s biggest city that has turned into a battle zone, with burning barricades and security forces firing at unarmed protesters to enforce martial law. Traumatized residents have fled the industrial neighborhood in Yangon that has become one of the flashpoint sites in a nationwide uprising against the Burmese military’s coup nearly seven weeks ago. The junta has increasingly deployed heavier force to quell the demonstrations, with more than 200 protesters reported to have been killed in the crackdown. Sunday was the deadliest day since the coup, with a monitoring group documenting more than 70