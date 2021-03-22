An extraordinary catalog of sexual misconduct allegations against London’s Metropolitan Police officers, including claims that one had sex with a rape victim and another assaulted a domestic abuse survivor, have been revealed in documents obtained by the Observer.
The disclosures are likely to intensify pressure on the Met after its officers manhandled women at a vigil for Sarah Everard on March 13 where hundreds demanded the right to be safe on London’s streets.
Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, was charged with killing the 33-year-old marketing executive.
Photo: Reuters
Campaigners said the latest revelations amplified concern among women that the police cannot be trusted to protect their safety.
According to the documents, released under freedom of information laws, the rape victim said that the investigating officer “took advantage of her vulnerability and had sex with her on two occasions.”
The officer was dismissed.
There were 594 complaints against Met employees between 2012 and 2018, of which 119 were upheld.
Among those was a Met officer who was dismissed after allegedly pretending to be a woman online “to advance his sexual proclivities and also film a woman apparently having non-consensual sex with a male in a public park.”
Another officer was forced to leave the Met over allegations that he was having a “sexual relationship with a resident in a women’s refuge,” a safe house where victims of domestic violence seek sanctuary.
Other serious cases include an officer who met a woman while on duty and later visited her home where sexual intercourse led to an allegation of rape.
He received a verbal warning and management advice, the least severe censure an officer can receive following a misconduct hearing.
“We expect a higher standard from our protectors,” said Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor. “The whole point of the police is that they work with the most vulnerable.”
The details, disclosed by the Met after the Observer requested information on complaints regarding sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape against officers, community support officers and special constables, emerged from the 594 complaints against Met employees.
Individual cases are not dated but recorded as a summary of the allegations when the complaint was first received. The outcome of any disciplinary action is also given.
Of the 119 cases that were upheld, 63 led to dismissals, retirements or resignations.
However, what is not disclosed is how many cases entered into the criminal justice system.
“How many were charged with misconduct in a public office or sexual offenses? If not then a proper explanation needs to be given. Disciplinary proceedings are no substitute for judicial proceedings,” Afzal said.
Among those who resigned was an off-duty special constable who was accused of raping women he met at a nightclub.
Last week, Downing Street unveiled plans to protect women by putting plainclothes officers in nightclubs, a scheme swiftly derided by campaigners with some asking who would protect women from undercover police.
Details of other cases indicate that the actions of some officers undermined the work of domestic violence advocates — individuals who support abuse survivors — stationed in the Met’s community safety units.
One officer was accused of eroding trust by displaying “an arrogance towards female members of staff and a ready willingness to take advantage of his position of trust to engage in unwanted physical contact.”
He received a final written warning.
A number of the cases document instances of domestic abuse.
A separate incident involved an officer who was dismissed after allegedly sending shocking posts on the messaging app Kik.
The summary of the initial claims against him reveal that his messages included “comments stating that he wished to rape the females in the picture and have them raped by others. The images appear to be his daughter and niece.”
In the West Midlands, an off-duty police officer was on Friday convicted of assault by beating after he had pleaded guilty to attacking a woman who had been walking home alone.
PC Oliver Banfield, 25, avoided prison, but was instead given a curfew and ordered to pay his victim ￡500 (US$694), prompting criticism from the British lawmaker Harriet Harman, who said that the “system fails women and protects men.”
Separate data confirm that sexual misconduct among officers is a continuing problem. Figures from the Royal College of Policing’s “barred list” — officers who have been dismissed from a force and are banned from joining another — show that nearly one-fifth of offenses include abuse of position for sexual purposes, domestic violence or harassment against the public and colleagues.
Of the 555 officers barred since the list was introduced in December 2017, more than 1,100 reasons for dismissal are listed of which more than 200 involve sexual, harassment or domestic abuse offenses. Nearly one-quarter of the barred officers served in the Met.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
INTESIFYING CRACKDOWN: The bodies of at least two people who died in police custody showed signs of torture, a UN Human Rights Office spokesperson said Plumes of smoke yesterday rose above a part of Myanmar’s biggest city that has turned into a battle zone, with burning barricades and security forces firing at unarmed protesters to enforce martial law. Traumatized residents have fled the industrial neighborhood in Yangon that has become one of the flashpoint sites in a nationwide uprising against the Burmese military’s coup nearly seven weeks ago. The junta has increasingly deployed heavier force to quell the demonstrations, with more than 200 protesters reported to have been killed in the crackdown. Sunday was the deadliest day since the coup, with a monitoring group documenting more than 70