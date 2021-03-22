People across US rally against hate after spa shootings

A diverse crowd on Saturday gathered near the Georgia State Capitol to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses last week and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny.

Hundreds of people of all ages and racial and ethnic backgrounds gathered in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, and in similar rallies across the country, waving signs and chanting slogans.

In Atlanta, they cheered US senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Georgia State Representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese-American to serve in the Georgia House.

Lael Choi, 7, on Saturday holds a candle during a vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, California, to protest hate and violence toward Asians. Photo: AFP

“I just wanted to drop by to say to my Asian sisters and brothers, we see you, and, more importantly, we are going to stand with you,” Warnock said to loud cheers as passing drivers honked their horns in support.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing four people inside two Atlanta spas and four others at a massage business about 50km away in suburban Cherokee County.

Six of the eight people killed on Tuesday were women of Asian descent. Another person was shot but survived.

People on Saturday hold candles and anti-hate signs at a candlelight vigil at Almansor Park in Alhambra, California, to stand up against hatred and violence toward Asians. Photo: AFP

Investigators have said that Long confessed to the slayings, but said they were not racially motivated.

He said he had a sex addiction, which caused him to lash out at what he saw as sources of temptation, the authorities said.

Police have said they are working to establish a motive, including looking into whether the attacks can be classified as hate crimes.

Georgia lawmakers last year passed a hate crimes law allowing additional penalties for certain offenses when motivated by a victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender or disability.

A hate crime is not a standalone crime under Georgia law, but can be used to add time to a sentence of someone convicted of another crime.

“No matter how you want to spin it, the facts remain the same. This was an attack on the Asian community,” said Nguyen, an advocate for women and communities of color.

“Let’s join hands with our ally community and demand justice for not only these victims, but for all victims of white supremacy,” she said.

A couple hundred people gathered in a separate Atlanta park and marched through the streets to join the larger rally, chanting “Stop Asian hate” and “We are what America looks like.”

Frankie Laguna, 23, who grew up in Atlanta and now lives in Tennessee, was an organizer of that group.

She told the crowd she was the first person in her family born in the US after her mother arrived from Taiwan.

“I’m sick of being belittled and hypersexualized and hated for who I am, for something I can’t change,” she said as the group marched.

Similar rallies were held from coast to coast.

In Pittsburgh, hundreds also rallied, and videos posted to social media showed Golden Globe Award winner Sandra Oh speaking to the crowd.

“I will challenge everyone here. If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?” she said, later yelling into a megaphone: “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”