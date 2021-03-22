Hong Kong arts scene shudders as loyalists circle

AFP, HONG KONG





After successfully muzzling Hong Kong’s democracy protests and opposition, Beijing’s loyalists are now taking aim at the arts as they seek to impose mainland-style orthodoxy on culture and purge the territory of dissent.

Newly built on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, M+ Museum aims to rival Western contemporary heavyweights like London’s Tate Modern and New York’s Museum of Modern Arts. The 60,000m2 venue is set to open later this year after multiple delays.

However, it has already found itself in hot water. Last week, a group of prominent pro-Beijing local politicians accused the museum of breaching a sweeping National Security Law that China imposed on Hong Kong last year in response to 2019’s democracy protests.

The M+ museum is pictured in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The cause of the complaint, filed to police on Tuesday last week, was the content of a media preview, including works by dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei (艾未未).

“Many of the pieces are spreading hatred against the country,” pro-Beijing Lawmaker Eunice Yung (容海恩) said in a question to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) in the legislature.

“Will the government censor the collection? What will the government do to prevent such provocation of anti-China sentiments?” she asked.

Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, said that Hong Kong “respects the freedom of cultural and artistic expression.”

However, she said authorities would be on “full alert” for any breaches of the security law, adding that the red line “is clearly recognizable” for anyone hosting exhibitions.

The exchange sent a new shudder through the arts scene in a territory struggling to hold on to its reputation as an international cultural gateway to China unhindered from the authoritarian mainland’s controls.

Insiders have said self-censorship had been on the rise in the past few years.

However, the broad wording of the National Security Law — and the fervor with which influential pro-Beijing figures wish to see it applied — adds a whole extra layer of risk.

“People are just a little deflated and anxious,” one art expert involved in major exhibitions at museums told reporters, asking to remain anonymous.

The law targets anything deemed “secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces,” and has quickly criminalized a host of political views.

“Now in the ever-widening definition of things that could undermine national security in Hong Kong, we should add pieces of art,” Peter Lewis, a radio presenter with Radio Television Hong Kong wrote on Twitter last week.

China promised Hong Kong could keep a level of autonomy and freedom for 50 years ahead of its 1997 handover by the UK.

However, it has ramped up controls since the pro-democracy protests exploded and declared that only “staunch patriots” can run Hong Kong.

M+ is not the only cultural canary to be caught up in this new patriotic drive.

Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao — two newspapers that answer to Beijing’s liaison office — have published multiple articles attacking “subversive” content in Hong Kong’s arts scene, primarily projects that deal with the democracy movement.

Earlier this month, Wen Wei Po led a successful campaign to halt the first commercial screening of an award-winning documentary on the protests, saying it “spread hatred against our country.”

Meanwhile, Ta Kung Pao accused the government-appointed Arts Development Council of being led by “anti-government figures,” who approved funding for “seditious projects.”

The council responded said it would review upcoming grants and ensure nothing “deemed offending the current laws of Hong Kong” would receive funding.

Retired journalism professor To Yiu-ming said the two newspapers were like weather vanes for working out where Beijing expects the new cultural red lines to be drawn in Hong Kong.

“When the papers speak, the government will follow,” he told reporters. “Hong Kong is heading down a path where all parts of the society, from political actions to people’s daily life, will be measured by political correctness.”

A council member who requested anonymity told reporters that the council would use court verdicts, not news reports, to judge the lawfulness of a potential project.

However, the member said political pressure might increase in the coming years, particularly after a membership reshuffle next year.

Back at M+, curators would have to navigate Hong Kong’s rapidly changing cultural sands as opening day approaches.

In a statement last week it said it hoped its exhibitions would “stimulate discussion, research, learning, knowledge and pleasure,” adding: “We will comply with the laws of Hong Kong whilst maintaining the highest level of professional integrity.”