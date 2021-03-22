Sydney yesterday braced for its worst flooding in decades after record rainfall caused its largest dam to overflow and as deluges prompted mandatory mass evacuation orders along Australia’s east coast.
Emergency services ordered people living in low-lying areas on the city’s northwestern fringes to flee to safety, as authorities warned of a potentially “life-threatening” situation in New South Wales (NSW).
It came after the Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over on Saturday afternoon — causing officials to warn that the downstream Hawkesbury River was expected to peak at levels not seen since 1961.
Photo: AP
“It is one of the biggest floods we are likely to see for a very long time,” Australian Bureau of Meteorology flood operations manager Justin Robinson said.
Floodwaters had already risen in several areas, prompting mass evacuations, and officials said another 4,000 people could be told to leave their homes in the coming days.
Authorities urged residents to heed the “dozens” of official warnings in place across affected areas, with NSW State Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey saying those in evacuation zones “must leave immediately.”
People had already begun flocking to evacuation centers in towns north of Sydney on Saturday as torrential rains pummeled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the region was experiencing a “one in 100 year event” and a national disaster had been declared.
In Taree, where television images showed one house floating down a bloated river, about 150 people slept in a local auditorium overnight that has previously been used a refuge for people fleeing bushfires.
Club Taree chief executive Paul Allen described the floods as a “catastrophe,” telling Australian Broadcasting Corp that some locals had “lost everything.”
The bureau said the wild weather was forecast to re-intensify north of Sydney today before easing later in the week.
Conditions were “going to be treacherous yet again,” senior climatologist Agata Imielska said.
Rainfall records were forecast to continue tumbling in the coming days, she added.
Emergency services reported receiving more than 7,000 calls for help and carrying out about 650 flood rescues since Thursday, with reinforcements being called in from other states.
The rain and floods were also expected to delay the already halting rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas.
Australia is due to begin the first major public phase of vaccine distribution today, although the program has slipped behind the government’s announced timetable due to supply and delivery issues.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
INTESIFYING CRACKDOWN: The bodies of at least two people who died in police custody showed signs of torture, a UN Human Rights Office spokesperson said Plumes of smoke yesterday rose above a part of Myanmar’s biggest city that has turned into a battle zone, with burning barricades and security forces firing at unarmed protesters to enforce martial law. Traumatized residents have fled the industrial neighborhood in Yangon that has become one of the flashpoint sites in a nationwide uprising against the Burmese military’s coup nearly seven weeks ago. The junta has increasingly deployed heavier force to quell the demonstrations, with more than 200 protesters reported to have been killed in the crackdown. Sunday was the deadliest day since the coup, with a monitoring group documenting more than 70