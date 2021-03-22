Demonstrators in Myanmar yesterday maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule, despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromise.
One man was killed and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors.
The violence has forced people determined to resist a return to military rule after a decade of tentative steps toward democracy to think up novel ways to make their stand.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators in nearly 20 places across the country staged candle-lit protests on Saturday night and into yesterday, from the main city of Yangon to small communities in Kachin State in the north and the southernmost town of Kawthaung, according to a tally of social media posts.
Hundreds of people in the second city, Mandalay, including many medical staff in white coats, marched before sunrise in a “Dawn protest,” video posted by the Mizzima news portal showed.
“Failure of the military regime, our cause our cause ... federal democracy, our cause our cause,” the crowd chanted as the sky was beginning to brighten.
Protesters in some places were joined by Buddhist monks holding candles, while some people used candles to make the shape of the three-fingered protest salute.
Others came out later, including the crowd in Monywa, where police opened fire.
“Sniper, sniper!” people can be heard shouting in a video clip shortly after the man was shot in the head and more shots rang out.
The spokesman for the junta was not available for comment, but has previously said security forces have used force only when necessary.
With the latest killing, the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup rose to at least to 248, based on a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The military has said at least two policemen have been killed in the protests.
Western countries have repeatedly condemned the coup and the violence. Myanmar’s neighbors have also begun speaking out.
However, the Burmese military has shown no sign of being pressed into back-tracking on its coup, which derailed a slow transition to democracy in a country that was under strict military rule from a 1962 coup until the generals initiated reforms a decade ago.
The junta has said an election on Nov. 8 last year won by Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi’s party was fraudulent, an accusation rejected by the electoral commission.
Coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday visited the Coco islands, one of Myanmar’s most strategically important outposts, 400km south of Yangon, and reminded members of the armed force there that their main duty was to defend the country against external threats.
The islands are near some of the world’s most important shipping routes, in waters where China and India seek to project their power. Neither of the Asian giants has spoken out strongly against the coup and the violence.
The state-run Kyemon newspaper prominently featured a quote from independence hero Aung San — Aung San Suu Kyi’s father — who in 1947 said: “It is everyone’s duty to sacrifice their lives and defend and fight back against foreign countries’ insults.”
