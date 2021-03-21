World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson meets HK exiles

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Hong Kong families who have recently moved to the UK, saying he is proud that they have decided to start a new life in Britain. The UK has offered Hong Kong residents the right to apply for a new visa giving them the chance to become British citizens after China’s imposition of a sweeping National Security Law last year. “On behalf of the whole country, I want to say how glad we are to have you here and how proud we are that you have chosen the UK to live,” Johnson told the families during the call. “I believe strongly in the prospects the UK can offer for those who want to make their lives here, and I have no doubt that you are going to feel very much at home.”

UNITED STATES

Biden, Harris visit Atlanta

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden “in plain sight” as they visited Atlanta on Friday, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. Biden said that it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he called a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them. “We have to change our hearts. Hate can have no safe harbor in America. Our silence is complicity,” he said.

ECUADOR

Minister quits after 19 days

Minister of Health Rodolfo Fardan on Friday resigned after just 19 days in the job, the government said, amid a growing scandal over the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to well-connected figures. In his letter of resignation, Fardan stressed that he was stepping down for “strictly personal” reasons. President Lenin Moreno — whose term ends on May 24 — has named Mauro Falconi, a surgeon, as the new health minister. Farfan replaced Juan Carlos Zevallos, who is under investigation for influence peddling. Zevallos had admitted that his 87-year-old mother had been vaccinated with the first doses the country received. It was then revealed that well-connected politicians, academics, journalists and sports officials had also been vaccinated.

UNITED STATES

Somalia elections urged

The US on Friday called on Somalia to hold elections and end a stalemate that Washington says is threatening the strife-torn Horn of Africa country. Somalia missed a deadline to hold an election by Feb. 8, when Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was due to step down, sparking a constitutional crisis.A coalition of opposition candidates now consider the president to be illegitimate and want him to resign. “The United States is deeply concerned by the electoral impasse in Somalia,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

PACIFIC OCEAN

Explorer ‘summits’ trench

Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to the International Space Station and descended to the deepest point on Earth — the 11,000m deep Mariana Trench. “It is literally the deepest place on Earth,” Garriott, a video game developer, said on Thursday. “It is deeper than Mount Everest is high.” Garriott came back from the dive less than a week ago and said it took about four hours to descend in a pressurized vessel. Garriott passed time by reading student-submitted cinquains, a type of poem with only 22 syllables.