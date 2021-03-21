Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games meet yesterday for talks expected to bar overseas fans from this summer’s pandemic-delayed Games, in a bid to reduce COVID-19 risks and win over a skeptical public.
The move would be an unprecedented decision that would further scale back once-grand ambitions for the event amid the pandemic.
When the decision to postpone the Games was taken last year, officials said the delay would allow them to hold the event as “proof of humanity’s triumph over the virus.”
Instead, the Games are shaping up to be a largely television event for most of the world, with little of the international party atmosphere that usually characterizes the event.
Yesterday’s meeting brought together officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee, local Olympic organizers, the Tokyo city government and the Japanese central government.
Their decision has over the past few been widely anticipated, with leaks suggesting that organizers believe a bar on overseas fans is the only option, as they work to make the Games safe despite the pandemic.
The IOC has reportedly sought limited exemptions for some overseas guests, but the rules are likely to be strict.
Japanese Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto has said that it would be “difficult” for even the families of foreign athletes to attend.
Just how many domestic spectators would be allowed in Olympic venues this summer has yet to be decided.
Organizers originally suggested that they would rule on that by next month, but IOC president Thomas Bach has said that the decision could be pushed closer to the July 23 opening ceremony.
Whatever they decide, there is no doubt that barring overseas fans would help make the Games very different from past events.
“It has never happened that foreign spectators were banned from entering the host country at the time of the Games, even during the Spanish flu at the time of the Antwerp 1920 Olympic Games,” said Jean-Loup Chappelet, a Switzerland-based researcher who specializes in Olympic history. “Even for Athens 1896, [an] agency organized packages for those who wanted to attend the first modern Games.”
When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year, organizers and Japanese officials had hoped that the pandemic would be receding by early this year.
They proclaimed that the event would mark the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, and a celebration of the end of a global crisis.
However, even with COVID-19 vaccines rolling out in much of the world, the virus continues to cause havoc, and the narrative from Olympic officials looks to be changing.
In an interview last week, Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee chief executive officer Toshiro Muto acknowledged that the virus situation in the Japanese capital remained “extremely serious” and talked about the Tokyo Games as offering “solidarity” during a difficult time.
The Japanese public remains skeptical about the safety of the event, with a majority opposed to holding it this year and favoring either cancellation or further postponement.
However, organizers and Games officials have said that neither of those are options, and they have put together virus rulebooks they say would ensure that the Tokyo Games are safe regardless of the pandemic.
The IOC is also encouraging athletes to get vaccinated, even securing a supply of doses from China to offer to those in countries without advanced inoculation programs.
The year-long delay and virus safety countermeasures have helped balloon the Tokyo Games’ already mammoth budget to an eye-watering ￥1.64 trillion (US$15.1 billion), making the Tokyo Games potentially the most expensive summer Olympics in history.
A decision to bar overseas spectators is likely to put a new hole in organizers’ budget, with an estimated 900,000 tickets reportedly already sold to fans abroad.
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he
INTESIFYING CRACKDOWN: The bodies of at least two people who died in police custody showed signs of torture, a UN Human Rights Office spokesperson said Plumes of smoke yesterday rose above a part of Myanmar’s biggest city that has turned into a battle zone, with burning barricades and security forces firing at unarmed protesters to enforce martial law. Traumatized residents have fled the industrial neighborhood in Yangon that has become one of the flashpoint sites in a nationwide uprising against the Burmese military’s coup nearly seven weeks ago. The junta has increasingly deployed heavier force to quell the demonstrations, with more than 200 protesters reported to have been killed in the crackdown. Sunday was the deadliest day since the coup, with a monitoring group documenting more than 70