Australia’s east coast was smashed by heavy rains yesterday, forcing multiple evacuation orders and pleas from authorities for people in Sydney to stay at home amid the potentially life-threatening flash flooding.
Most of the coast of New South Wales state, which is home to about one-third of Australia’s 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken with heavy rain forecast to continue for the rest of the weekend.
“It’s not just the total rainfall amount, it’s also how quickly and intensely that rainfall has actually fallen,” Agata Imielska, a senior climatologist at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, told a televised news briefing. “Today [we] are just really urging the community out there that this is the day to exercise that powerful protective action of staying home and staying safe.”
TV footage showed flooded roads across the state, people kayaking through the streets, water engulfing houses up to the windows and rivers overflooding.
Video posted on social media and broadcast by local TV station showed an entire house being swept away in floodwaters in the state’s center.
State emergency services have responded to more than 800 calls for help since Friday night, including several hundred for rescue from flooding.
The bureau has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash flooding amid damaging winds of up to 70kph, with gusts exceeding 90kph.
Imielska said that the Greater Sydney area would over the weekend see rainfall totals of about 100mm, and the lower Blue Mountains was likely to see 200mm to 300mm.
Sydney’s Warragamba Dam, a major water supply for the city, was expected to overflow later yesterday, and combined with river flows potentially cause flooding across western Sydney, meteorologists said.
One of Australian turf’s marquee horse races, the A$3.5 million (US$2.7 million) Golden Slipper at Sydney’s Rosehill racecourse has been postponed by a week, the first delay since 1963.
