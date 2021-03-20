World News Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Record cannabis haul seized

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 14 years after conducting a series of raids this week. A total of more than 35kg of narcotics including about 20.5kg of cannabis, as well as heroin, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs, were seized in the raids, the agency said. “This operation shows that cannabis remains a clear and present threat to society,” a CNB spokesman told a news conference on Thursday. Three Singaporean men, aged 27 to 33, were arrested over the haul estimated to be worth close to S$1.7 million (US$1.26 million). The last seizure of cannabis on this scale was in April 2007, when about 20.6kg was seized.

TURKEY

Kurdish officials detained

Police detained three top district officials of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) among 10 people held in an operation targeting Kurdish militants, after a court case was opened to close the HDP, state media reported yesterday. A prosecutor had on Wednesday filed the case with the Constitutional Court demanding that the HDP be banned. The HDP called it a “political coup.” Among those detained were three top HDP officials in the Istanbul districts of Kagithane and Besiktas, the official Anadolu news agency said. The US and Europe criticized the court case, saying that it undermined democracy.

TANZANIA

President to be sworn in

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was due to be sworn in as president yesterday, a government official said, an historic move that is set to make her the East African country’s first female head of state. Hassan’s ascension to the presidency comes after the death of former president John Magufuli, 61, whose death due to heart disease was announced on Wednesday, more than two weeks after he was last seen in public. According to the constitution, the vice president serves out the remainder of the term of a president who dies in office. Magufuli, a brash populist who earned the nickname “Bulldozer” for muscling through policies, secured a second five-year term in polls in October last year. Hassan is described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder.

INDIA

Train rolls back 35km

A passenger train rolled backwards for 35km in an alarming, but injury-free incident caught in a video that went viral on social media. The “mechanical failure” hit service from New Delhi to Tanakpur, after the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting an animal on the tracks, local media reported. The rail company said that the animal in question was a cow. Reports said that the out-of-control train reversed almost 35km, but the Ministry of Railways did not immediately confirm the distance.