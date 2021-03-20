Asian American US lawmakers and leaders on Thursday warned that violence and discrimination targeting their community have reached a “crisis point” following shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, this week that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
A US House of Representatives hearing, the first to examine anti-Asian discrimination in more than three decades, had been scheduled weeks ago amid a surge in violence against the Asian American community since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
However, it took on heightened urgency after the mass shooting that left Asian Americans shaken and afraid.
“What we know is that this day was coming,” said US Representative Judy Chu (趙美心), who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. “The Asian American community has reached a crisis point that cannot be ignored.”
US Representative Grace Meng (孟昭文) said: “Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we’ve been screaming out for help.”
Meanwhile, police in Atlanta revealed new details about the investigation.
At a news conference, Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said that “nothing was off the table,” including whether the killings were motivated, at least in part, by race or gender.
“We are looking at everything to make sure that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides were,” he said, adding that they were determining whether the murders constituted a hate crime.
The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder. Long, who is white, told police that he had a sex addiction and targeted spas to eliminate “temptation,” denying any racist motivations.
Hampton said that Long had “frequented” two of the spas where four women of Asian descent were killed. Four more people were killed at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, on the outskirts of the city.
At the House hearing, Meng was joined by experts and advocates who told the panel that the rising tide of anti-Asian bigotry was fueled in part by rhetoric from former US president Donald Trump and his allies, who referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” the “China plague” and the “kung flu.”
Nearly 3,800 hate incidents, spanning the spectrum of verbal harassment to physical assault, have been reported against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic in March last year, statistics by the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate showed.
During the hearing, US Representative Steve Cohen, the subcommittee chairman, recounted a number of brutal incidents that included a Filipino man being slashed across the face with a box cutter and an 89-year-old Asian American woman being lit on fire.
“All the pandemic did was exacerbate latent anti-Asian prejudices that have a long, long and ugly history in America,” he said.
In a particularly impassioned exchange, Meng confronted one of the panel’s Republican members, the US Representative Chip Roy, who after a lengthy exhortation of China’s handling of the pandemic said that he was concerned the hearing amounted to a “policing” of free speech.
“Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want,” Meng said through tears. “But you don’t have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian Americans across this country, on our grandparents, on our kids.”
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he
SHOCK AND ANGER: A lawmaker said femicides have become a part of people’s lives, and read out the names of 118 women and girls killed in the UK in the past year London police on Friday charged a fellow officer with kidnap and murder, hours after confirming that a body discovered in woodland was that of a missing woman in a high-profile case that has shocked the UK. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, was charged with killing 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, the force said. She vanished while walking home in south London on the evening of March 3, with Couzens’ arrest a week later sending shockwaves through the Met — and the wider public — and triggering an angry debate about women’s safety. “Following a