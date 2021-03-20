‘Community is bleeding,’ US legislator says after six Asian Americans killed

ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: The rhetoric of allies of the former US president puts ‘a bullseye on the back of Asian Americans across this country,’ one lawmaker said

THE GUARDIAN





Asian American US lawmakers and leaders on Thursday warned that violence and discrimination targeting their community have reached a “crisis point” following shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, this week that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

A US House of Representatives hearing, the first to examine anti-Asian discrimination in more than three decades, had been scheduled weeks ago amid a surge in violence against the Asian American community since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, it took on heightened urgency after the mass shooting that left Asian Americans shaken and afraid.

“What we know is that this day was coming,” said US Representative Judy Chu (趙美心), who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. “The Asian American community has reached a crisis point that cannot be ignored.”

US Representative Grace Meng (孟昭文) said: “Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we’ve been screaming out for help.”

Meanwhile, police in Atlanta revealed new details about the investigation.

At a news conference, Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said that “nothing was off the table,” including whether the killings were motivated, at least in part, by race or gender.

“We are looking at everything to make sure that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides were,” he said, adding that they were determining whether the murders constituted a hate crime.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder. Long, who is white, told police that he had a sex addiction and targeted spas to eliminate “temptation,” denying any racist motivations.

Hampton said that Long had “frequented” two of the spas where four women of Asian descent were killed. Four more people were killed at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, on the outskirts of the city.

At the House hearing, Meng was joined by experts and advocates who told the panel that the rising tide of anti-Asian bigotry was fueled in part by rhetoric from former US president Donald Trump and his allies, who referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus,” the “China plague” and the “kung flu.”

Nearly 3,800 hate incidents, spanning the spectrum of verbal harassment to physical assault, have been reported against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic in March last year, statistics by the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate showed.

During the hearing, US Representative Steve Cohen, the subcommittee chairman, recounted a number of brutal incidents that included a Filipino man being slashed across the face with a box cutter and an 89-year-old Asian American woman being lit on fire.

“All the pandemic did was exacerbate latent anti-Asian prejudices that have a long, long and ugly history in America,” he said.

In a particularly impassioned exchange, Meng confronted one of the panel’s Republican members, the US Representative Chip Roy, who after a lengthy exhortation of China’s handling of the pandemic said that he was concerned the hearing amounted to a “policing” of free speech.

“Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want,” Meng said through tears. “But you don’t have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian Americans across this country, on our grandparents, on our kids.”