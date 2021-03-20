NASA completes engine test firing of moon rocket

AP, CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida





NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely.

This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes.

Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand.

NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk, left, and John Stennis Space Center director Rick Gilbrech watch as the NASA Space Launch System undergoes a hot fire test near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE / NASA / Robert Markowitz

NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year as planned.

John Honeycutt, program manager for the rocket, dubbed NASA Space Launch System (SLS), said that everything seemed to have gone well in the test firing.

“The core stage ... got an A-plus today,” Honeycutt told reporters.

During the test in January, the engines fired for just one minute, automatically cut short by strict test limits that were relaxed for Thursday’s test. Valve issues also had to be resolved prior to the countdown.

With this critical test finally finished — and assuming that everything went well — NASA can now send the rocket segment to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to prepare it for launch.

‘STEP BY STEP’

Noting that they are taking it one step at a time, officials declined to say whether a first launch would occur by year’s end as had been planned or would be postponed to next year.

The rocket is to send an empty Orion capsule to the moon and back.

The four engines tested already propelled Space Shuttles into orbit, but were upgraded for the more powerful SLS system.

The orange core stage is reminiscent of the shuttle’s external fuel tank, which held the liquid hydrogen and oxygen that fed the main engines.

Boeing built the core stage, which stands 65m.

The administration of former US president Donal Trump had pressed for a moon landing by astronauts by 2024, a deadline increasingly difficult if not impossible to achieve at this point.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has yet to issue a revised timeline.

NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk said that the space agency is conducting an internal study to determine a schedule for crewed moon landings and “what we can optimally do,” based on budgets.

The review will take a few months, he said.