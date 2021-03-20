Burmese lawmakers are exploring whether the International Criminal Court (ICC) can investigate crimes against humanity committed since a Feb. 1 coup ousted the country’s civilian government.
Burmese military and police are using increasingly violent tactics to suppress daily demonstrations by supporters of detained Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
The total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said, adding that another protester was on Thursday killed in the country’s biggest city of Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago.
Photo: AP
Burmese Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun, who publicly broke with the junta, said that a committee of ousted lawmakers was looking at ways people can be held accountable for violence following the coup.
“The ICC is one of them. We are not a state party to the ICC, but we need to ... explore the ways and means to bring the case to the ICC,” he told an event in New York.
In Geneva, Switzerland, UN human rights experts denounced forced evictions, arbitrary detentions and the killings of democracy protesters.
The experts said that foreign governments should consider pursuing those responsible for crimes against humanity.
A junta spokesman has said that the security forces have used force only when necessary.
Hundreds have fled towns and cities since the coup and are sheltering in areas controlled by ethnic militias on the border with Thailand, an association spokesperson said.
People have also fled to the Indian side of the border.
The security forces have focused on stamping out dissent in the commercial capital of Yangon, but independent broadcaster Democratic Voice of Burma reported that thousands of protesters on Thursday marched in the central town of Natmauk.
The Natmauk protest had a symbolic significance as it was the hometown of Aung San, the last premier of the British Crown Colony of Burma, who led the country’s struggle for independence, but was assassinated in 1947.
His daughter, Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, who is detained at an undisclosed location, is also popular for her decades-long campaign for democracy.
Western countries have condemned the coup and called for an end to the violence and for her release.
The EU is due to place sanctions on individual military figures on Monday next week and then target businesses they run in what would be its most significant response so far since the coup.
