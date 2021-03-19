Paraguay’s Abdo Benitez survives impeachment bid

AP, ASUNCION





Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez on Wednesday survived an opposition attempt to impeach him over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while hundreds protested outside the legislature demanding his resignation.

The Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies, which is dominated by his governing Colorado Party, voted 42 to 36 to reject impeachment.

Outside, hundreds of protesters threw stones at police, who responded with water cannons and rubber bullets.

A man holds a Paraguayan flag near a fire during a protest outside the National Congress in Asuncion on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Some protesters smashed store windows and windshields while shouting slogans critical of Abdo Benitez.

Several people were arrested.

There has been a series of protests against the government of Abdo Benitez over the past few days amid overwhelmed hospitals, and shortages of vaccines and drugs for people with COVID-19.

A man on a bicycle takes a photograph as a police water cannon is deployed amid a protest outside the Paraguayan National Congress in Asuncion on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

The shortages prompted Wednesday’s bid by the opposition to remove him from office.

Some doctors and nurses have joined the protests.

“It was time for Abdo Benitez and his entire government to leave office, because they did nothing to confront the coronavirus. There are no vaccines, there are no drugs in hospitals, and the hospital infrastructure is deficient,” Paraguayan Legislator Kattya Gonzalez told a news conference.

Paraguayan Legislator Basilio Nunez speaks in the Paraguayan National Congress in Asuncion on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Other opposition lawmakers emphasized, among other things, that so far only 24,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Paraguay.

Abdo Benitez has not commented publicly on the impeachment bid.

Paraguayan Legislator Basilio Nunez, who heads the Colorado party, said that it “was impossible for the opposition to impeach the president, because the effort clearly has electoral objectives,” alluding to municipal elections scheduled for October and national elections set for May 2023.