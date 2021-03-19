A 21-year-old man described as a sex addict on Wednesday was charged with murdering eight people in spas in Atlanta, Georgia, in triple attacks that have deeply shaken the Asian-American community.
Police said that Robert Aaron Long has denied a racist motive to Tuesday’s attacks — in which six of those killed were women of Asian origin — but that they had yet to determine his reason for opening fire.
“The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings,” Police Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Office told a news conference.
Photo: AFP
Long “does claim it was not racially motivated,” Baker said, but added that “this is still early” in the investigation.
The suspect “apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction,” Baker said.
Long told police he had frequented massage parlors and launched the attacks as a form of vengeance against “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”
With a probe ongoing into the motive, the attacks prompted some to speculate that it might be linked to a spike in violence targeting Asian Americans.
“We have lost so many lives this past year. We have seen racism and discrimination, and a surge of violence against Asian Americans who are scapegoated because of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Sam Park, a local representative of the Asian-American community, told reporters in Atlanta.
“It shocks the conscience,” he said of the attacks.
US President Joe Biden called it “very troublesome,” adding that a motivation in the Atlanta shootings had yet to be determined.
“I know that Asian Americans are very concerned,” Biden said.
Tuesday’s rampage began with an attack at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, an Atlanta suburb, where four people were killed and a man was wounded.
Police said four women were subsequently killed in attacks on two neighboring spas.
In the initial attack, the county sheriff’s department has charged Long with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
He was also charged with four counts of murder relating to the double Atlanta attack, the city’s police department announced.
Authorities arrested Long after tracking his phone following a brief pursuit about 240km from Atlanta, officials said.
After he was detained, “he made a comment ... that he was headed to Florida and that he was going to do similar acts in that state,” Baker said, adding that Long wanted to target “some type of porn industry.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said that Acworth, a normally quiet commuter community, had experienced few murders and Tuesday’s violence was “a shock to all of us.”
