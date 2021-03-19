Blinken presses China over N Korea

DENUCLEARIZATION: A North Korean official said that Washington’s approaches were a ‘time-delaying trick’ and that the ‘new regime’ was dealing in ‘lunatic’ theories

AP, SEOUL





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday pressed China to use its “tremendous influence” to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, hours after the North said it would ignore US offers to resume negotiations.

Blinken spoke at the end of high-profile security talks in Seoul, which included US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the South Korean foreign and defense ministers.

“Beijing has an interest, a clear self-interest in helping to pursue denuclearization of [North Korea] because it is a source of instability,” Blinken told a news conference. “It is a source of danger, and obviously a threat to us and our partners.”

From left, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Minister of Defense Suh Wook pose for a photograph at the Blue House in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AP

He said that Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize, because most of the North’s external trade goes through China.

China is obligated by UN Security Council resolutions to fully enforce sanctions imposed over North Korea’s banned nuclear and missile tests, he said.

Earlier yesterday, North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui confirmed Blinken’s previous announcement that Washington had reached out to Pyongyang through several channels starting in the middle of last month, but it has not received any response.

Choe called the US outreach a “time-delaying trick” and said that North Korea would keep discarding similar offers for talks unless Washington withdraws its hostility.

“What has been heard from the US since the emergence of the new regime [of US President Joe Biden] is only a lunatic theory of ‘threat from North Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization,’” she said.

Choe suggested that Washington’s reported push to slap additional sanctions and pile pressure on North Korea, coupled with this month’s US-South Korea military drills, are proof of US hostility.

Asked about Choe’s statement, Blinken said that he was aware of it, but that he is more interested in the comments and thoughts of US allies and partners while he was making a regional tour.

US-led diplomacy focusing on North Korea’s nuclear weapons remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions.

Experts are debating whether the US and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear activities in return for relaxing sanctions to prevent its arsenal from growing.

After yesterday’s talks, Blinken, Austin and their South Korean counterparts said in a joint statement that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are “a priority for the alliance” and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address those issues.

Bliken and Austin said that the allies remain committed to North Korea’s denuclearization.

Austin said that Washington is fully committed to the defense of South Korea, using “the full range of US capabilities, including our extended deterrent.”

He said the allies continue to maintain “a robust combined defense posture.”

Blinken criticized North Korea’s human rights record for a second straight day, saying that North Koreans “continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuses at the hands of a repressive government.”