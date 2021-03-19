Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills nine troops

AP, KABUL





A helicopter crash on Wednesday night killed at least nine Afghan military personnel in a central province, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry said that four crew members of the MI-17 helicopter and five security personnel were killed in the crash in the Behsud district of Maidan Wardak Province.

It gave no further detail except to say that investigations were ongoing.

A boy looks out of a shattered window in the aftermath of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Separately yesterday, a bombing killed four state employees riding in a minibus in the capital, Kabul, police said.

Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the police, said that a woman was among the dead and nine other people were wounded in the attack in the city’s north.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but government employees have been targeted before.

On Monday, another bombing on a minibus carrying state workers in Kabul killed three women and a three-year-old child, and wounded 13 others, according to security officials.

Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence, as peace negotiations in Qatar between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government stall.

The Islamic State’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the violence, but many attacks go unclaimed, with the Afghan government blaming them on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

The attack in Kabul came on the same day Russia hosts the first of three international conferences aimed at jump-starting the peace process, ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The Moscow conference is seen as a critical first step toward peace. Key players are attending, including US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and Taliban cofounder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is to lead a 10-member delegation. Representatives of Pakistan, Iran, India and China are also participating.