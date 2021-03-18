Mars was once home to lakes and oceans — but where all the water went to transform the planet into the desolate rock we know today has been something of a mystery.
Most of it was thought to have been lost to space, but a new study funded by NASA proposes that it did not go anywhere, but is trapped within minerals in the crust.
“We’re saying that the crust forms what we call hydrated minerals, so minerals that actually have water in their crystal structure,” said Eva Scheller, lead author of the new paper in Science.
Photo: AFP / NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory- California Institute of Technology / Arizona State University
Scheller’s model suggests anywhere between 30 and 99 percent of the initial water remains trapped inside these minerals.
Early Mars was thought to have enough water to cover the whole planet in about 100m to 1,500m of ocean. Because the planet lost its magnetic field early in its history, its atmosphere was progressively stripped away, and it was assumed this was how it lost its water.
However, the authors of the new study believe that while some of the water did disappear, the majority remained.
Using observations made by Mars rovers, as well as of meteorites from the planet, the team focused on hydrogen, a key component of water.
There are different kinds of hydrogen atoms. Most have just one proton in their nucleus, but a tiny fraction, about 0.02 percent, have both a proton and a neutron, making them heavier. These are known as deuterium, or “heavy” hydrogen. Because the lighter kind escapes the planet’s atmosphere at a faster rate, the loss of most of the water to space would leave relatively more deuterium behind.
However, given how much water the planet is believed to have started with, and the current rate of hydrogen escape observed by spacecraft, the current deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio cannot be explained by atmospheric loss alone.
The study’s authors instead say there was a combination of two mechanisms: the trapping of water in minerals in the planet’s crust, as well as the loss of water to the atmosphere.
“Anytime that you have a rock and it’s interacting with water, there’s a series of very complex reactions that form a hydrated mineral,” Scheller said.
This process, called “chemical weathering,” also takes place on Earth — for example, in clay, also found on Mars.
However, on our planet volcanoes recycle the water back into the atmosphere, while Mars does not have tectonic plates, making the changes permanent.
According to the teams’ simulations, the planet lost most of its water between 4 billion and 3.7 billion years ago, which means “Mars was pretty much like we see how it is today for the past 3 billion years,” Scheller said.
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he
A baby raccoon to stroke while you sip your skinny latte? Or a snake to coil around you after your cappuccino? Forget dog or cat cafes, Shanghai’s animal cafe scene has expanded to include a wider — and more exotic — kingdom. The fad in dining alongside all manner of species — from raccoons to pigs and reptiles — comes despite concerns fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic about the dangers of deadly viruses jumping from wild animals to humans. There are dozens of animal cafes in China’s biggest city, with visitors helping to drive the craze by posing for photographs with the creatures
SHOCK AND ANGER: A lawmaker said femicides have become a part of people’s lives, and read out the names of 118 women and girls killed in the UK in the past year London police on Friday charged a fellow officer with kidnap and murder, hours after confirming that a body discovered in woodland was that of a missing woman in a high-profile case that has shocked the UK. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, was charged with killing 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, the force said. She vanished while walking home in south London on the evening of March 3, with Couzens’ arrest a week later sending shockwaves through the Met — and the wider public — and triggering an angry debate about women’s safety. “Following a