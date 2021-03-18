US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday warned ominously of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the Senate filibuster in hopes of muscling legislation supporting US President Joe Biden’s agenda past Republican opposition.
McConnell unleashed the dire forecast of a Senate that would all but cease to function, implying that Republicans would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations — from the start time for sessions, to the reading of long legislative texts, to quorum call votes.
“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin — can even begin to imagine — what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like,” he said in a Senate speech.
McConnell said that the partisan gridlock during former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump eras would look like “child’s play” compared with what is to come.
The Republican leader’s stark remarks landed as the Biden administration is taking a victory lap over the just-passed US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the relief package that was approved by the US Congress without a single Republican vote.
With the Senate evenly divided, 50-50, the rest of Biden’s priorities face a tougher climb in Congress.
While the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is able to swiftly approve a long list of potentially popular bills — to expand voting rights, extend gun purchase background checks and other measures — the rules of the Senate are more cumbersome. It typically requires 60 votes to break a filibuster to advance most legislation.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brushed off McConnell’s remarks as a “diversion” and said he hopes to work with Republicans on the upcoming bills, but added that all options for filibuster changes are on the table.
Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday: “I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster, you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.”
Senate Democrats are talking privately about changing the decades-old rules for the filibuster, which allows a single senator to block a bill by objecting.
